Airstrikes Continue Against ISIL Targets in Syria, Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces have continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, which took place between 8 a.m. yesterday and 8 a.m. today, local time, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Airstrikes in Syria

Fighter aircraft conducted three airstrikes in Syria:

-- Near Hasakah, an airstrike struck multiple ISIL oil pump jacks.

-- Near Kobani, two airstrikes destroyed six ISIL fighting positions.

Airstrikes in Iraq

Fighter, attack, bomber and remotely piloted aircraft conducted 12 airstrikes in Iraq:

-- Near Asad, an airstrike struck an ISIL mortar position.

-- Near Kirkuk, three airstrikes struck an ISIL large tactical unit and an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed three ISIL heavy machine guns, six ISIL buildings, an ISIL vehicle, a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, an ISIL bulldozer and an ISIL trailer.

-- Near Mosul, four airstrikes struck an ISIL large tactical unit, an ISIL tactical unit and an ISIL staging area and destroyed two ISIL bulldozers, two ISIL vehicles, an ISIL armored vehicle, an ISIL building and an ISIL heavy machine gun.

-- Near Fallujah, two airstrikes struck ISIL earthen berms used to control water.

-- Near Makhmur, an airstrike struck an ISIL large tactical unit.

-- Near Tal Afar, an airstrike struck an ISIL large tactical unit.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIL terrorist group and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, the region, and the wider international community. The destruction of ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the terrorist group's ability to project terror and conduct operations, officials said.

Coalition nations conducting airstrikes in Iraq include the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Coalition nations conducting airstrikes in Syria include the United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Story by From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release