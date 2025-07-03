Guardsmen From Maine, Vermont Help Massachusetts Dig Out

Courtesy Photo | Army Staff Sgt. Jon Bohannon, a dispersing manager with the Massachusetts Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Staff Sgt. Jon Bohannon, a dispersing manager with the Massachusetts Army National Guard’s 101st Finance Detachment, clears snow from a fire hydrant in West Newton, Mass., Feb. 10, 2015. Massachusetts National Guard soldiers and airmen were activated to augment the state’s snow clearing efforts after recent storms combined to dump more than 6 feet of snow in some areas. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry see less | View Image Page

National Guardsmen from Vermont and Maine are helping their Massachusetts counterparts in responding to recent major snowfalls that have buried areas of the Bay State.

The Maine Army National Guard is sending nearly 50 troops, along with heavy equipment, to assist Massachusetts in removing snow from coastal communities.

Maine Gov. Paul R. LePage and Army Brig. Gen. James D. Campbell, Maine’s adjutant general, approved the request for equipment and assistance to Massachusetts, which came through the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

“Our neighbors in Massachusetts are in need of our assistance, and the Maine National Guard is ready, willing and able to help,” LePage said. “It is during these difficult times that our service members rise to the occasion and give their support to those who need it most. I commend our men and women who are taking part in this effort and wish them a safe return home.”

The Maine troops join about 500 from the Massachusetts National Guard and about 40 from Vermont.

State of Emergency

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency Feb. 9 to allow emergency officials to begin enacting the mutual aid process with neighboring states and the private sector to secure heavy equipment for snow removal.

Soldiers and equipment from Maine’s 185th Engineer Support Company, 262nd Engineer Company and 136th Engineer Company will move south with dump trucks and loaders to assist in snow removal.

The request for assistance came through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement among all 50 states.

Story by From a National Guard Bureau News Release