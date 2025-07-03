U.S., Coalition Allies Continue Airstrikes Against ISIL

U.S. and coalition military forces have continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Officials reported details of the latest strikes, which took place between 8 a.m. yesterday and 8 a.m. today, local time, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.

Airstrikes in Syria

Attack, fighter and bomber aircraft conducted eight airstrikes in Syria:

-- Near Raqqah, two airstrikes destroyed four ISIL armored vehicles.

-- Near Kobani, five airstrikes struck two ISIL tactical units and destroyed four ISIL fighting positions, an ISIL vehicle and an ISIL staging position.

-- Near Dayr az Zawr, an airstrike struck and destroyed multiple ISIL storage and staging facilities.

Airstrikes in Iraq

Attack, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft conducted seven airstrikes in Iraq:

-- Near Asad, five airstrikes struck four ISIL tactical units and destroyed an ISIL vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, an ISIL checkpoint and an ISIL armored earth mover.

-- Near Mosul, an airstrike destroyed three ISIL fighting positions.

-- Near Sinjar, an airstrike struck an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed three ISIL buildings.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIL terrorist group and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, the region, and the wider international community. The destruction of ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the terrorist group's ability to project terror and conduct operations, officials said.

Coalition nations conducting airstrikes in Iraq include the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Coalition nations conducting airstrikes in Syria include the United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Story by From a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve News Release