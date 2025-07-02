Humans of HOA: Working as a team on and off the field

By the time I laced up my cleats, prepped my gear, and put on my jersey, I wasn’t just stepping onto some beat up field - I was walking into a familiar rhythm that had followed me since high school. Playing baseball throughout my childhood and through high school, I was able to learn how to focus and enhance my time management skills. It also taught me how to read people, skills which have served me just as well in the U.S. Army, just as they did between those chalk lines.

Straight out of high school, I joined the Army. It offered a unique opportunity to make a stable career for myself and ensure I had security. I’ve been able to experience amazing things that that I never thought would have been possible. Deployments, promotions, coinings, and so many more memories have been made during my time in the Army. Working as a project specialist, I’ve dedicated countless hours to ensuring seamless communication exists amongst NATO, allies and partners to support numerous exercises, operations, and more. Although I focus on developing communications networks, one of my main focuses has been ensuring my team and I could strive in any given scenario.

After enlisting, I thought I had left team sports in the past, and my main and only focus was to provide the best quality work I could. But the military seems to have a way of resurrecting both old and new passions.

I first started playing softball during a deployment to Kuwait, and since I’ve started playing, I’ve developed a new understanding for the people I work with. I’ve realized how each person’s role contributes to our mission, just like how each person’s role on the field serves a purpose. So, I’ve come to understand that it’s okay to ask questions and learn.

Once I got word I was deploying again, I knew I wanted to get involved in the community one way or another, and as soon as I arrived, I started asking people how to join in on the softball games. By the time I foud out there was a Horn of Africa team on Camp Lemonnier, most of the team had left already.

Being one of the only players, I took it upon myself to revive the team. I started engaging with people to see what the interest level was, and luckily the Morale & Welfare Recreation center offers us the chance to rent out bases, bats, balls, gloves and more. So, once people realized they didn’t need their own gear, we started to get more interested.

You don’t have to be the next Babe Ruth to join our team. What’s important is you’re getting out of your room and having fun. It doesn’t matter if you can’t pitch, catch, hit, or throw, we’re welcoming you as a person, not just as a player.

This game offers me the opportunity to make some new experiences and has produced some of my best memories from Camp Lemonnier. My team out here is my family. I’ve been able to form strong bonds and make amazing friends since joining this team. We’ve experienced the highs, such as winning the Captains Cup, and we’ve experienced lows, such as watching our guys leave. Fortunately, when watching our guys leave, we can look back on the friendships and memories we’ve formed since being here with a smile.

Playing with so many people, it’s opened the opportunity to integrate myself with other sections. One of the main focuses of my job is working with other agencies across camp. And now, knowing all the people I do, I’m able to network easier with so many various sections and agencies. This has allowed me to understand how to communicate and learn about people with how many different members come together to play.

The people are what make the game worth it. Of course I love the game, but my friendships and involvement are what’s important to me. They rely on me the same way I rely on them. I’ve met some of the greatest people on this team, and if I had a second chance at this deployment, I wouldn’t change a thing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2025 Date Posted: 07.03.2025 08:25 Story ID: 502229 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Humans of HOA: Working as a team on and off the field, by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.