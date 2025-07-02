USAG Stuttgart celebrates ribbon cutting for renovated housing units at Robinson Barracks

By Balmina Sehra

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs



STUTTGART, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison celebrated the completion of new and improved housing units for military families at a ribbon cutting this week in Zuffenhausen, Germany.



The nearly $7 million project, which started in August 2022, helps ensure modernized and safe housing for the community’s service members and families and highlights the garrison’s goal of continuously enhancing quality of life by addressing issues related to housing quality and availability. While the renovation reduced the number of apartments from 18 to 12, the project created more living space that better matches current needs. The new layouts now adhere to the Army Family Housing Standard Design Guide for Europe.



Garrison Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford and Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Melendez hailed the recent completion of the project. Updated housing supports USAG Stuttgart warfighters and allows them to always be mission ready.



“Warfighter readiness begins at home on our installations that need modern facilities to sustain critical readiness,” Sanford said. “Our work on that front is never done.”



To ensure this, updates are made frequently across all buildings on post.



“We are renovating four additional buildings and continuing other quality-of-life improvement projects across the garrison, such as installing balconies and window rollers,” said USAG Stuttgart Housing Office Director Madeleine Bates.



“We are continually striving to provide the best possible customer service to the USAG Stuttgart community,” Bates added. “Improving our residents’ quality of life is and will always be our top priority.”

