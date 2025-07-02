U.S. Coast Guard, Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency successfully assist Lucky Harvest

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Coast Guard, in close collaboration with the Guam Customs and Quarantine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Coast Guard, in close collaboration with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, safely moor the 47-foot motor vessel Lucky Harvest in Agana Boat Basin after a tow from offshore on July 1, 2025. The vessel's crew reportedly experienced an engine failure due to a coolant leak. The operation, which assisted two mariners, underscores the strong partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard and CQA in ensuring maritime security and safety in the region. (Photos courtesy Col. Franklin Gutierrez, Guam CQA) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard, in close collaboration with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, safely towed the 47-foot motor vessel Lucky Harvest to Agana Boat Basin on July 1 after the vessel's crew experienced an engine failure due to a coolant leak.



The operation, which assisted two mariners, underscores the strong partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard and CQA in ensuring maritime security and safety in the region.



"The seamless coordination with Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency was critical to the success of this operation," said Lt. Brian Maffucci, the acting response department head, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam. "Our joint efforts with Lucky Harvest's crew ensured a swift and safe resolution, reflecting the strength of our partnership in protecting mariners in the region."



CQA has intensified interdiction efforts to combat the importation of illicit contraband through enhanced screening and inspection of potentially high-risk shipments and travelers, especially at Guam’s maritime ports. This effort resulted in the boarding of the Lucky Harvest and deployment of the agency’s Drug Detector Dog Unit, Maritime Interdiction Task Force, Federal Task Force Section, and the Contraband Enforcement Team.



“Our special enforcement units are trained to detect and disrupt sophisticated smuggling techniques,” said Col. Franklin Gutierrez, assistant chief of CQA’s Special Enforcement Division. “Their presence assisting our maritime customs officers is a force multiplier against the criminal networks that exploit our borders, endanger lives, and undermine national security. Disrupting these schemes protects our communities, safeguards the vulnerable, and restores integrity to lawful trade and travel. CQA would like to thank the U.S. Coast Guard for their continued support in helping to monitor Guam’s waters.”



At 8:41 a.m. local time, U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor's 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and crew, operating with Guam Customs agents, responded to a distress call from the Lucky Harvest. The vessel, en route from Rota, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, to Agana Boat Basin, reported engine issues that left it unable to make way.



Upon arriving on scene, the RBM crew assessed the vessel and confirmed a coolant leak in the propulsion system. At 8:54 a.m., the Coast Guard placed the Lucky Harvest in tow, safely delivering it to Agana Boat Basin less than two hours later. A post-search and rescue safety boarding revealed no recreational safety violations, and the U.S. Coast Guard case was closed for search and rescue purposes, with two lives assisted. The vessel crew subsequently made repairs and arrived safely to Saipan on July 3.



CQA’s inspection yielded no contraband. However, mandatory inbound customs documents required for the vessel’s scheduled arrival in Guam, as well as onboard cargo, were not available by the vessel master. The incident is currently under further review by CQA.



This event follows a previous rescue involving the Lucky Harvest in May, when the vessel, carrying two mariners, was found disabled west-southwest of Guam after its crew activated the vessel's emergency beacon. The U.S. Coast Guard, with support from the U.S. Navy and local partners, successfully rescued one mariner via helicopter hoist and coordinated efforts to secure the vessel.



Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin, search and rescue mission coordinator, emphasized the importance of preparedness, "This case highlights why mariners must ensure their vessels are in good working order and equipped with reliable emergency beacons that are registered. Proper maintenance and safety equipment can make all the difference in an emergency."



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam ensures maritime safety, security, and prosperity across the Micronesia region while supporting U.S. national interests. Operating under the Department of Homeland Security, the Coast Guard remains a multi-mission force dedicated to protecting U.S. borders, enabling commerce, and fostering regional stability.



About the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency

The Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency enforces local and federal laws and regulations through the screening of arriving passengers, cargo and conveyances at Guam’s borders and



ports of entry for the interdiction of illegal drugs, contraband, injurious pests and diseases, unsafe goods, counterfeit items, criminals, terrorists, and various other threats in their facilitation of legitimate trade, commerce and travel. Report suspicious activity to CQA at 671-475-8071/2 or email intel@cqa.guam.gov.



For more information on U.S. Coast Guard actions, contact CWO Sara Muir, Public Affairs Officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.



For more information on Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency actions, contact Alana Chargualaf-Afaisen at alana.c.afaisen@cqa.guam.gov.