    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    "Enjoying the summer season and our current accomplishments"
    By Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard

    These past few months have been some of the most exciting and inspiring for the Oregon National Guard. Across the state, our members have engaged with their communities and participated in meaningful events.

    Earlier this spring, we celebrated the ribbon cutting of the newly renovated W.B. Jackson Armory. This project not only enhances our training capabilities—it also extends the armory's service life by another 25 years.

    We've welcomed Soldiers and Airmen home from overseas mobilizations, including those supporting USCENTCOM Air and Space Operations, even as others prepare to deploy for missions in the Horn of Africa.

    Many of you took part in Armed Forces Day events at the State Capitol and at the Rees Training Center in Eastern Oregon. On Memorial Day, our Guard members supported nearly a dozen ceremonies across the state, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedoms.

    One personal highlight for me was this year's Adjutant General's Combat Marksmanship Competition at Rees Training Center. It was a great opportunity to sharpen my skills and compete alongside some of the finest shooters in both our Army and Air components—proof that we remain a capable and ready fighting force.

    We also commemorated the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday, with some of our members completing the Norwegian Foot March in Medford while others enjoyed the traditional cake-cutting ceremony in Salem, performed by the oldest and youngest Soldiers present.

    With summer in full swing, many of you are taking a well-deserved time to enjoy the outdoors with your family and friends. As you do, I want to remind you that simple safety measures can help you make the most of the season while avoiding injuries or mishaps.

    If you plan to spend extended time outside, don't forget the essentials: sunscreen, water, snacks, and protective gear, such as life jackets and bike helmets. When participating in cardio activities such as walking, hiking, or running, take time to warm up properly and wear appropriate footwear.

    If you're staying closer to home with a backyard barbecue, keep in mind that, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, over half of all residential grill fires occur during the "101 Critical Days of Summer." Stay alert and follow safety guidelines to protect those around you.

    Staying engaged with our communities builds trust, strengthens relationships, and reinforces the Guard's role as Oregon's service of choice. Our connection with our families, neighbors, and employers is the foundation of our success as Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen.

    Thank you for your energy, professionalism, and commitment to service. Let's continue building on our momentum and approach the months ahead with confidence, focus, and pride in who we are and what we do.

