Army Hawaii Soldier named 2024 Athlete of the Year

Photo By Nathan Wilkes

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Army Garrison Hawaii named 1st Lt. Faleniko Spino, an administrative officer with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and a lifelong rugby player, the 2024 Athlete of the Year during a ceremony at garrison headquarters on July 1, 2025.



Spino’s commitment to physical fitness aligns with the Army’s focus on lethality and readiness, ensuring Soldiers are combat-ready and capable of deterring adversaries. He inspires fellow Soldiers and the broader community to prioritize fitness, fostering discipline and resilience that strengthen the force’s efficiency.



Garrison commander Col. Rachel Sullivan and leaders from the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) team presented the award, recognizing Spino’s dedication to building healthy, resilient communities.



“First Lt. Spino exemplifies the standard of fitness and leadership we strive for in the Army,” Sullivan said. “Through MWR’s programs, we empower Soldiers like him to lead by example, building stronger, healthier communities ready for any challenge.”



Spino, joined by his wife, Jasmine, and their two sons at the ceremony, reflected on the parallels between his athletic and military pursuits.



“Being an athlete is about more than just one practice, one game, or one tournament; it’s a lifetime of meeting challenges head-on and growing stronger,” he said. “I see many parallels between my rugby career and my military service and feel honored to be recognized in a way that acknowledges the effort put into both.”



The MWR program promotes physical fitness through sports leagues and fitness challenges, enhancing Soldier and family readiness and community well-being. Visit the Army MWR website for more information about programs and opportunities in Hawaii: https://hawaii.armymwr.com/.