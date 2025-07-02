USS Farragut Arrives in Eastport, Maine for Port Visit

EASTPORT, Maine (NNS) – Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) arrived in Eastport, Maine, on July 2 to take part in the state’s largest Independence Day celebration. Their visit serves to honor Eastport’s proud naval heritage and foster stronger ties with the local community.



During the visit, the Sailors will participate in a variety of community relations events, including ship tours, an Independence Day Parade, various community sporting events, and engagements with local businesses and organizations. Their itinerary also includes an annual blueberry pancake breakfast, the traditional Codfish Relay, and an onboard veteran’s reception featuring 4th of July fireworks.



“We are excited to be in Eastport and incredibly humbled to be part of a century’s old tradition,” said Cmdr, Andrew Timpner, commanding officer of USS Farragut. “We greatly appreciate the planning of the 4th of July Committee and the Eastport Port Authority that has gone on to make this event truly special.”



Eastport, Maine is home to a rich maritime and naval history dating back to the War of 1812 and continues to be an important partner in strengthening public awareness and appreciation of maritime service. Their annual 4th of July Celebration has been intertwined with the U.S. Navy since 1860. Eastport continues to commemorate its naval heritage, even hosting the commissioning of USS Augusta (LCS 34) in 2023.



“It’s [Eastport] a beautiful coastal community with a home town feel. Eastport has welcomed us with open arms and will always be a second home for the sailors of USS Farragut.”



USS Farragut, commissioned in 2025, is homeported in Mayport, FL, and assigned to Commander, Naval Surface Group Southeast. The ship supports multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities and is capable of conducting sustained combat operations across multiple domains.



COMNAVSURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 77 ships and 31 shore commands.



