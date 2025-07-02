New officer-in-charge at the helm of Station Apra Harbor

Photo By Lt. James DeInnocentiis | Senior Chief Petty Officer Kyle Breen-Tapia assumed command of U.S. Coast Guard...... read more read more Photo By Lt. James DeInnocentiis | Senior Chief Petty Officer Kyle Breen-Tapia assumed command of U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor from Senior Chief Petty Officer Jeremy Jarvis in a change of command ceremony at the Naval Base Guam Chapel in Apra Harbor, Guam, on June 27, 2025. Capt. Jessica Worst, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, presided over the ceremony. During Senior Chief Jarvis’s tenure as Officer in Charge from May 2022 to June 2025, Station Apra Harbor achieved remarkable milestones under his leadership. Spearheading on water recovery efforts after Super Typhoon Mawar, he contributed to the rapid reopening of the strategically critical Port of Guam in a record 72 hours, restoring the Marine Transportation System and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of vital resources to Guam and the Micronesia region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jay DeInnocentiis) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — Senior Chief Petty Officer Kyle Breen-Tapia assumed command of U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor from Senior Chief Petty Officer Jeremy Jarvis in a change of command ceremony at the Naval Base Guam Chapel in Apra Harbor, Guam, on June 27.



Capt. Jessica Worst, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, presided over the ceremony.



During Jarvis’s tenure as officer-in-charge from May 2022 to June 2025, Station Apra Harbor the unit achieved remarkable milestones under his leadership. Spearheading on-water recovery efforts after Super Typhoon Mawar, he contributed to the rapid reopening of the strategically critical Port of Guam in a record 72 hours, restoring the Marine Transportation System and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of vital resources to Guam and the Micronesia region.



Overseeing 127 search and rescue cases, his unit’s readiness shone when he coordinated the rescue of three adrift scuba divers 30 nautical miles offshore, demonstrating the vital importance of a prepared and responsive station despite its remote location. As the lead patrol commander for the Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam contingent, he expertly commanded escorts for Ohio-class U.S. Navy submarines, safeguarding a critical component of national security. Additionally, he innovated a service-wide solution, championed by the district commander, that streamlined fitness requirements by exempting members who pass the fitness test from weight standards, creating a more ready force.



A native of Panama City, Florida, Jarvis enlisted in 2000 and is the son of a long line of military mariners. He commanded Station Apra Harbor, the southernmost multi-mission station, leading 31 active duty and 21 reserve personnel. Previously, he led Station Valdez, Alaska, the Service’s northernmost small boat station, and served as executive petty officer at Station St. Petersburg, Florida, and USCGC Amberjack (WPB 87315) in Texas. He earned coxswain, boarding officer, and heavy weather certifications. His awards include four Coast Guard Commendation Medals, two Achievement Medals, a Commandants Letter of Commendation ribbon, and various other personal and unit awards.



He holds a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama; a federal mediator certification from the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute, a graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Chief Petty Officer’s Academy and a 2006 graduate of Tactical Law Enforcement Team South’s Green Team. He earned his Chief Petty Officer rank in 2013. Married to Dr. Allyson Armendi Jarvis, they are raising three daughters. After 25 years of service, he is retiring to Guam and continuing to contribute to the local community.



From the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Breen-Tapia enlisted in 2011. He served at Aids to Navigation Team Jacksonville Beach, Florida, earning boat forces qualifications. At Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, he qualified as coxswain and boarding officer. In 2016, he led operations at Station Crisfield, Maryland. In 2019, he served on USCGC Sturgeon (WPB 87336) and USCGC Pelican (WPB 87327) in Texas, securing the U.S.-Mexico border. In 2021, he was operations and training petty officer at Station Annapolis, Maryland, advancing to chief petty officer. He commanded Station Indian River Inlet, Delaware, from 2023 until May 2025.



He is a graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Chief Petty Officer’s Academy. His awards include two Coast Guard Commendation Medals and three Achievement Medals among various other personal and unit awards. Married to Ashley Rae Corbin, they have a son, and daughter.



As Breen-Tapia takes command, he inherits a legacy of excellence and dedication established under Jarvis’s leadership. The transition marks a new chapter for Station Apra Harbor, poised to continue its vital role in maritime safety, security, and stewardship across the Pacific region. With Breen-Tapia’s leadership and the crew’s expertise, the station is well-equipped to navigate the evolving challenges of maritime law enforcement and regional partnerships.



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam protects maritime interests, ensuring security and fostering peace and prosperity across the Blue Pacific with a focus on the Western pacific and Micronesia. Their operations span search and rescue, law enforcement, environmental protection, and national defense, maintaining close ties with local, regional, and international partners to uphold maritime safety and security standards.



About U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor

Station Apra Harbor conducts search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, and port security operations in Guam’s strategic harbor and the Marianas. As one of the most remotely homeported assets in the U.S. Coast Guard, the station crew plays a critical role in maintaining maritime safety and supporting national security objectives in the Micronesia region.