USACE-Albuquerque District and the Regina, N.M., Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association sign environmental infrastructure agreement

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District Commander Lt. Col. Matthew Miller signed an environmental infrastructure agreement with Regina, N.M., Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association Vice President Armand Hoffman at the district’s Albuquerque office, June 27, 2025. The agreement is authorized under Section 595 of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) and has a 75% federal and 25% non-federal sponsor cost share.



The purpose of the project is to replace roughly 14,000 feet of 6-inch waterline along Naranjo Creek Road along with two pressure-reducing valves for the Regina MDWCA.



The project is scheduled to be completed in nine phases; future phases will include replacing a total of 90,000 feet of aging waterlines throughout the Regina, N.M., area. The project intends to help ensure adequate water distribution for the residents of Regina.



The project is expected to begin construction early in 2026 and completed by summer 2026.



Regina is located in Sandoval County, N.M. and named for Regina, Saskatchewan.

