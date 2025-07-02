“Nous Resterons Là”: "We will remain here"

Photo By Spc. Rebeca Soria | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, run...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Rebeca Soria | U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, run over a field during Seize the Marne as part of Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 27, 2025. As Soldiers advanced through each stage of the obstacle course, the event highlighted the Division’s emphasis on physical fitness, discipline and mutual support. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria) see less | View Image Page

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Some events boost morale, and some build legacy. This year, for the first time, the 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID) launched Seize the Marne as part of its Salute to Summer celebration, a bold new tradition forged from history, grit and pride. Inspired by the division’s historic stand on the Marne River during World War I, the inaugural event was more than a tribute; it was a full-sensory experience that connected today’s Dogface Soldiers with the fighting spirit of 1918 and the resilience of 2025.



"I liked it," said Sgt. Yuvia Tonche assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, "It was different from what we normally do and was a great way to remember the division’s history."



In a striking display of unity, resilience and raw esprit de corps, Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division came together for a full day of competition and commemoration. From the dirt of the low crawl, through the muddy waist-high waters of the anti-vehicle trenches, and across a simulated Marne River, Soldiers pushed themselves to the limit, climbing steep hills and ending with an adrenaline-fueled tug-of-war battle. Each obstacle was designed to symbolically replicate the determination of 3rd ID Soldiers who held the line against German forces during the Battle of the Marne. The day concluded with a solemn yet powerful patching ceremony, meant to connect Soldiers not only to each other but to the very legacy they carry forward.



It wasn’t just about physical challenges, it was about remembrance, pride and honoring something greater. It was about standing tall, shoulder to shoulder, and saying without hesitation, “Nous Resterons Là,” “We will remain here.”



Planning an event of this scale was no small feat. The simple yet powerful goal "to make it matter" drove weeks of coordination, detailed logistics, and late-night contingency sessions. Every element of the day was intentionally crafted to honor the legacy of the division’s origins along the Marne River in France and to remind today’s Dogface Soldiers exactly what it means to wear the patch. Ultimately, the event achieved its end-state. The feedback was immediate and overwhelming. Soldiers across all ranks described Seize the Marne as one of the most meaningful events of their careers.



“Why didn’t we have this when I was there?” asked former service members. For many, it was the first time they had experienced their unit’s history not as a footnote in a briefing, but as something visceral and lived.



“I was excited to be there and take part in an event with the entire division. It made me feel like I was involved with something important,” said Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade.



For leaders and organizers, those reactions were the ultimate reward. Because when you create something unforgettable, it doesn’t vanish when the sun sets. It echoes in the minds of Soldiers, shared stories, photos and in the pride when Soldiers wear their uniform the next morning.



As the Army celebrates 250 years of excellence in 2025, Seize the Marne stood out as a reminder that legacy is not an abstract idea; it is built, brick by brick, by the people who show up every day with purpose.