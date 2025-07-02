ICU Nurse Honored with Light the Way Award for Outstanding Patient Care at WBAMC

FORT BLISS, Texas – William Beaumont Army Medical Center recognized ICU Registered Nurse Esai Barrios with the Light the Way Award, highlighting his exceptional dedication to patient care, clinical excellence, and leadership in the intensive care unit, on June 26 at the main hospital campus.



The Light the Way Award was established to recognize military and civilian nursing personnel at WBAMC who go above and beyond to improve patient experiences and the overall work environments. Departments can nominate nurses by filling out a nomination sheet expressing why their nurse should win the award. Nominees are evaluated by a committee using the LIGHTS acronym as a guide.



Barrios was nominated by his department because he fosters trust and teamwork while promoting a culture of open communication among staff. He takes extra time to explain care plans to patients and families in a way they can understand, even in the high-stress, complex ICU environment.



Barrios was selected by the WBAMC Light the Way committee for not only for exceeding the award’s “LIGHTS” criteria—Love, Inspire, Going above and beyond, Heart, Trust and Teamwork, and Selflessness—but also for embodying the values of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale. He is known for his compassionate approach to care, calming presence during critical moments, and ability to mentor and motivate newer nurses to strive for excellence. He received a Florence Nightingale lamp to commemorate this joyous occasion.



“I do appreciate being nominated for the award, especially amongst everyone else here. It's an honor,” Barrios said after receiving the award. “We all do it for the patients. We do it for our loved ones, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”



Barrios was selected from a group of outstanding nominees, including LaToya Avrilien from the Neurology Clinic, Ashley Benko and Eddie Facio from the Emergency Department, Sgt. Renecia Miller-Clark from the Mother Baby Unit, and Victoria Newman from Occupational Health at McAfee Health and Dental Clinic at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. All nominees received a certificate of nomination and a lantern lapel pin as symbols of their dedication and light in the field of nursing.

The Light The Way Award committee will continue this tradition with a new recipient, twice a year. The next recipient will be selected in November 2025. Department staff, patients and visitors can nominate any nurse at WBAMC. Eligible staff include Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), 68W and 68X medics, Licensed Vocational and Practical Nurses (LVNs/LPNs), Registered Nurses (RNs), and Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs). Nominations can be submitted by email to the Light The Way Committee or dropped in the nomination boxes near the third-floor Administration elevators.

