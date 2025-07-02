Hundreds attend Clydesdales visit to Fort McCoy; parade held at Pine View Campground

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members participate in the Clydesdales Parade and Show on June 29, 2025, at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members participate in the Clydesdales Parade and Show on June 29, 2025, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Clydesdales are the famous Budweiser Clydesdales. The team of horses and staff and equipment set up on a campground perimeter road not far from the campground office and then held a show for the visitors on how they set up the wagon and how each Clydesdale is connected to the wagon. The show was followed with a parade with the horses through the campground loops. Fort McCoy's Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the event that saw hundreds attend. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Hundreds of people visited Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground on June 29 to take part in the Clydesdales Parade and Show at the campground for the installation community and campground guests.



The Clydesdales are the famous Budweiser Clydesdales. The team of horses and staff and equipment set up on a campground perimeter road not far from the campground office and then held a show for the visitors on how they set up the wagon and how each Clydesdale is connected to the wagon.



The Anheuser-Busch company description of the Clydesdales team at https://www.anheuser-busch.com/about/clydesdale explains how the team travels.



“To properly prepare the Clydesdales for their appearances, a team of dedicated handlers oversees their care,” the website states. “Expert groomers travel on the road with the hitch at least 10 months out of the year. Another team oversees their diet; each hitch horse will consume as much as 20 to 25 quarts of whole grains, minerals and vitamins, 50 to 60 pounds of hay, and up to 30 gallons of water on a warm day.



“When it comes time to travel to an appearance, 10 horses; the famous red, white, and gold beer wagon; and other essential equipment are transported in three 50-foot tractor-trailers,” the website states. “Cameras mounted in the trailers are connected to monitors in the cabs that enable the drivers to keep a watchful eye on their precious cargo during transport. Air-cushioned suspension and thick rubber flooring in the trailers ease the rigors of traveling. The team stops each night at local stables so the ‘gentle giants’ can rest.



“The team also travels with hitch drivers, who endure a lengthy training process before they assume the prestigious role of a Budweiser Clydesdale Hitch Driver,” according to the website. “Driving the combined 12 tons of wagon and horses requires expert skill and physical strength. The 40 pounds of lines held by the driver plus the tension of the horses pulling creates a weight of more than 75 pounds.”



Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) led the installation’s effort to hold the parade event at the installation. The Clydesdales were in the area for another event in Tomah, Wis., and it worked out that the team could also be part of an event at Fort McCoy, DFMWR officials said.



The event was also held with support of the Folds of Honor organization. According to https://foldsofhonor.org, Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled U.S. service members and first responders.



At the event, Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, welcomed everyone.



“I just want to say that we are truly blessed and honored to have such an amazing community of friends and family and supporters who enable us to do what we do in creating combat-ready formations, so thank you for what you do to support us,” Riddle said. “We truly, truly appreciate it.”



Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon followed Riddle in welcoming everyone to the event.



“It's really an honor to be here,” Cantlon said. “Great event. Thank you to Folds of Honor for coming out. Thank you to the Fort McCoy DFMWR for hosting. … I know it’s going to be a great … parade of the beautiful horses.”



As the Clydesdales paraded through the campground’s loops, hundreds of people lined the route to see the team make its way throughout the area.



Fort McCoy DFMWR personnel helped ensure safety was observed as the event took place. All of the event’s tasks and activities were completed safely with no incidents or accidents.



DFMWR employees also worked to have food and drinks available for sale and have tent areas set up to allow for shade from the warm weather.



Ashley Sivert with Fort McCoy DFMWR who helped coordinate the visit said it went well.



“It was a true privilege to bring this once-in-a-lifetime Clydesdales parade event to Fort McCoy, offering a unique and memorable experience for the military families who serve our nation,” Sivert said.



