419th Contracting Support Brigade has new enlisted adviser

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (July 2, 2025) -- Members of the 419th Contracting Support Brigade held a change of responsibility ceremony June 26 for their new senior enlisted leader at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



Command Sgt. Maj. Desmond Culler, Jr. assumed responsibility from Sgt. Maj. Shantae Allen during a ceremony officiated by Col. Douglas Ralph, commander 419th CSB.



In his remarks, Ralph spoke of Allen’s service and dedication. “Her time was exceptional. It was incredible to see how her leadership encouraged her team to take on responsibilities nobody thought was possible. And that’s what’s it all about.”



Allen in her remarks thanked the members of the 419th CSB for their support and welcomed the brigade’s incoming sergeant major.



“To the soldiers and civilians of the brigade staff, your dedication and professionalism have been nothing short of divine,” said Allen. “It’s easy to overlook what you do behind the scenes. I want to take this time to recognize those incredible efforts. What you do matters.”



“To my battle buddy, sergeant major Culler, as I pass you the torch, I want to offer you my sincerest congratulations. This role has been challenging and rewarding, and I’ve learned so much from the Soldiers and civilians and I’ve been constantly inspired by their dedication and resilience. I wish you the best and I’m confident that you will lead this organization to even greater success.”



Allen joined the U.S. Army in 2004 and is transitioning to retirement after almost 21 years of service to the nation.



As the incoming senior enlisted adviser, Culler previously served as the contracting directorate sergeant major for the 1st Capabilities Integration Group, Alexandria, Virginia, from 2018-2023. He then attended the Sergeant Majors Academy (Class 74) at the Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence from 2023-2024.



In welcoming Culler to the unit, Ralph said “Command Sergeant Major Culler has a wealth of experience. The mission set is taking care of people, so I’m super happy to have you.”

Addressing the audience, Culler spoke of his predecessor saying “In a time of uncertainty and change, Sergeant Major Allen you stood as a visionary force. With humility and resolve, you reshaped not just the mission, but the people by reviving a culture of trust, accountability, and excellent reformation.



Of Ralph, Culler said “You are one of the best leaders I have ever encountered. Your impact will echo long after your command, and I am honored to build upon that legacy. I'm excited to lead with the same conviction, to advise with humility and to stand guard over your blind spots-ensuring our momentum only accelerates. Together we will take this organization to new heights.”



In closing, Culler spoke to the soldiers and civilians of his new unit. “It's an incredible honor to stand before the heartbeat of our Army's readiness-this extraordinary contracting brigade. You are the bridge between strategy and execution, and your impact reverberates across the force. This is not just a moment of change, it's a moment of opportunity. And I'm all in.”



