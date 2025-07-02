Space Camp brings adventure to students

Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense...... read more read more Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command; Members of the Air, Space, and Missile Defense Association; and the Air Defense Artillery Association spent time with the 20 recipients of the 2025 ASMDA Space Camp scholarship at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, July 2. The students, recipients of the scholarship, spent June 29-July 4 at Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville. (U.S. Army photo by Jason B. Cutshaw) see less | View Image Page

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Twenty young adventurers begin a journey to explore the future in the Rocket City.



The students, recipients of an Air, Space, and Missile Defense Association scholarship, spent June 29-July 4 at Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. On July 2, the scholarship winners were treated to lunch by members of the ASMDA board and had a chance to speak with those who made the week possible.



Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, told the students they may someday be the ones leading America on its journey into space.



“It is really an honor to be here today,” Gainey said. “I am really impressed with what you are doing here. You all have bright futures and bright opportunities ahead of you.



“Congratulations on being selected as part of Space Camp because it is a big deal,” he added. “It is truly amazing the investment that has been made in you to reach out and get our best to come here. Thank you for what you are doing and thank you for representing the future as you move forward.”



Since 1996, ASMDA has awarded scholarships to children, ages 9-12, of a parent or guardian assigned to the USASMDC, Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space, Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, Missile and Space Intelligence Center, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center or the Missile Defense Agency, whether military or government civilian.



The 20 Space Camp students this year are from the Huntsville area, Alaska, Colorado, Virginia and Kwajalein Atoll, Republic of the Marshall Islands.



They include: Eric Allen, Roshann Brown, Katie Considine, Makenna Foster, Autumn Lee, Erik LeSage, Adonis McKenzie, Nova Miller, Allison Rawlings, Morgan Roop, Alexander Root-Matos, Claire Overmeyer, Elizabeth Roberts, Samuel Stewart, Jackson Tarantini, Axel Velazquez, David Ware, Jace Weger, Jakerra Wilder and Pierce Witte.



Corry Cox, ASMDA president, talked to the campers and told them how proud everyone was of them for being selected and congratulated them on receiving the scholarships.



“This is awesome,” Cox said. “We get to pull kids from all over the world who represent the best and the brightest and their parents are somehow tied back to Redstone Arsenal. This is always an exciting event.



“ASMDA and the Air Defense Artillery Association pull together to provide these scholarships to bring this group of students in,” he added. “It is just a great opportunity to be able to give back to the next generation and prepare us for the future.”



After the luncheon, some of the campers spoke about what they had learned and how excited they were to be at Space Camp.



“I enjoyed the mission the most,” Considine from Colorado Springs said. “This is so much fun. I recommend this to everyone. Space Camp is amazing; you really should go.”



During the week, the children participated in activities including rocket construction and launch, water activities, a simulated Space Shuttle mission, Mars mission simulators, Manned Maneuvering Unit, Multi-Axis Trainer and an IMAX movie.



The students were selected for the scholarship based on an essay, school grades, interest in science and space, and financial need. The scholarship covers one week at Space Camp, travel, a flight suit, clothing package, a calling card and spending money.



“Space Camp is great, I love it,” Brown from Madison said. “I would recommend it. You get to learn cool things and experience what astronauts do in space.



“You should come, it’s fun,” he added. “My favorite part about Space Camp was the mission. I got to be a pilot.”