Army Guard engineers hone skills at historic Nebraska training site

MEAD TRAINING SITE, Neb. – Soldiers of the Wahoo-based 623rd Engineer Company, Nebraska Army National Guard, put their June 15-30 annual training to good use this year when they polished a variety of Soldier and engineering skills at Mead Training Site.



The company worked on multiple construction projects, both at Mead as well as other Nebraska Guard facilities around the state. The Soldiers also conducted night driving operations, night vision device familiarization and vehicle fighting position training. They also had the opportunity to train on Mead’s obstacle course.



According to 2nd Lt. Nathaniel Robinson, officer-in-charge of several projects that took place at “Home Plate,” which refers to a concrete command center building that was utilized in the 1950s and 1960s when the installation served as a Strategic Air Command Atlas Missile site, the Nebraska Army Guard engineers spent part of their annual training transforming the building for potential future use at the Mead Training Site.



“We dug trenches, installed a septic tank, drilled through many inches of concrete and ran electrical and plumbing,” Robinson said. “We have been very productive.”



One of the newer Soldiers who was working at Home Plate said this year's annual training was a great opportunity to learn more about her unit and refine her newly-learned Army engineering skills.



“I really enjoyed getting to know my team and being able to learn from people who have been doing this a while,” said Pvt. 1st Class Sophia Comstock, carpentry and masonry specialist. “This has been a great experience.”



The rest of the unit worked on the training installation’s MOUT (Military Operations on Urban Terrain) site building windows and running electrical, flattened a large area for an expanded motorpool, built vehicle fighting positions and finished up other engineering projects.



“The Soldiers love doing stuff where we get to build things the rest of the Nebraska National Guard can use,” said Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Fielder, 1st platoon’s platoon sergeant. “We take pride in stamping our name and saying this was us, we helped out.”

