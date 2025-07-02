CSM (R) Otis Smith Marks Half-Century of Service to Nation

Photo By Leslie Herlick | CSM (R) Otis Smith receives a 50 Year Federal Length of Service lapel pin from Maj....... read more read more Photo By Leslie Herlick | CSM (R) Otis Smith receives a 50 Year Federal Length of Service lapel pin from Maj. Gen. Clair Gill, commanding general of the US Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker at a ceremony to honor Smith on July 2, 2025. see less | View Image Page

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (AP) — Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Otis Smith Jr. is celebrating a remarkable milestone this week: 50 years of dedicated service to the United States government.

Smith’s commitment began when he joined the Army in March 1975 as a cavalry scout. During his 34-year distinguished career, he served at Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Knox, Kentucky; Fort Bliss, Texas; Germany; Macedonia; Bosnia; Kuwait; and Iraq. He rose through the ranks, demonstrating exceptional leadership in key roles. Notably, he served as the brigade command sergeant major of the 2nd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division during the 2003 capture of Baghdad, Iraq, a pivotal moment in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

His Army career culminated as the command sergeant major of the Armor Center at Fort Knox, Kentucky, a position he held from 2005 until his retirement in 2008.

Smith’s service didn’t end with his time in uniform. Since retiring from the Army, he has continued to serve the nation as a Department of the Army Civilian at Fort Rucker. There, he oversees the training of hundreds of international military aviation students each year, fostering global partnerships and strengthening national security.

“There are a lot of things that he could be doing, but he continues to serve,” said Maj. Gen. Clair Gill, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker. “On behalf of our entire Army and our nation, for 50 years of exemplary service to the government of the United States of America, I just want to say truly thank you and congratulations.”

Beyond his official duties, Smith remains deeply engaged in supporting veterans, the military community, and local organizations. He is a deacon and choir member at Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center, a member and past commander of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post and serves on the board of directors of the National Armor and Cavalry Heritage Foundation. He also is president of the local Wiregrass and Fort Novosel Association of the U.S. Army chapter, a member of the Fort Rucker Sergeant Major Association, and co-chairman of the Enterprise Military and Veteran Affairs Committee. These are just a sample of the many community activities Smith participates in.

His ongoing contributions reflect a lifelong commitment to service and a profound respect for those who defend freedom.

Smith said of his 50-year career, “It’s been a great time. I wouldn’t change a thing in the world. This has been awesome. As I look back, it doesn’t seem like it’s been that long. It’s been a blessing and praise to the Lord, because I put him first in my life and He has been good to me.”