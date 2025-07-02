Base Supply Center celebrates 25 years of service at Joint Base Charleston

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – Joint Base Charleston's Base Supply Center, operated by Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired, celebrated 25 years of continuous service to the Department of Defense, here, June 25, 2025.



For a quarter of a century, the Base Supply Center has supported Team Charleston personnel by providing a wide range of mission-essential products such as office supplies, janitorial and safety items, uniforms and hazardous material support. The team at BSC has played a role in the successful deployment of thousands of troops.



“This team has a heart of service and contributes in meaningful ways to the readiness of our people and the mission,” said U.S. Navy Capt. G. Reed Koepp II, Joint Base Charleston deputy commander and Naval Support Activity Charleston commander.



Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s mission is centered on empowering individuals who are blind or visually impaired through meaningful employment and high-quality service delivery.



“Base Supply Centers often serve military bases and federal agencies so employees take pride in supporting important national missions,” said Lindy Cobb, BSC Operations senior director. “That sense of purpose reinforces their value in the workforce.”



The BSC continues to support JBC’s mission by providing airmen with mission critical items they need to be mission ready at all times.



“Every Airman who comes to us is outfitted with the correct, compliant gear, ensuring they are fully prepared for deployment and, most importantly, kept safe,” said Cobb. “Deployment readiness is one of the core strengths of our Base Supply Center.”

