Army Corps begins Grays Harbor Inner Harbor maintenance dredging July 16

Mechanical clamshell dredging of Grays Harbor, Inner Harbor, Washington, will begin July 16, making it safer for local boaters to navigate.

Dredging operations will run continuously, 24/7, seven days per week, and conclude no later than Feb 14, 2026, with a pause between Sept. 28, 2025 and Dec. 1, 2025, for the Tribal fishing window.

Dredging operations are expected to start in Aberdeen Reach, and occur in the shoaled areas of Aberdeen Reach, Cow Point and Turning Basin, Hoquiam Reach, North Channel, and Crossover Channel.

The material will be placed in the South Jetty Placement Site and/or the Point Chehalis Placement Site, both of which are open-water dispersive disposal sites. Scows will be transiting to and from the dredging location and disposal site.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking fishermen and any other recreational users to move their boats and gear to avoid having it damaged. All dredge work areas, including the navigation channel and target placement sites, will be used by the contractor during dredging operations.

The federal channel will remain open for waterway users during dredging operations, but users are advised to slow down and pay attention to rig marking, be cautious, and maintain a safe distance from all dredging equipment.

Fishermen and other recreational boaters are encouraged to position themselves and/or their gear at least 300 feet from the navigation channel and placement/disposal areas to avoid the boats and gear drifting into the area used by the dredge.

Boats and gear that drift into the navigation channel and/or target placement/disposal areas may be damaged or destroyed. Noise during dredging will be minimal but can be amplified and travel long distance over water.

One of Seattle District’s primary missions is to maintain the navigation channels and harbors in the Pacific Northwest. Maintenance and navigation dredging are performed frequently in harbor areas, ports and marinas. A significant component of Washington State’s economy relies on navigation and commerce, which requires dredging state waterways such as Grays Harbor Inner Harbor.

