Fort Buchanan Newcomers Fair: A Gateway to Community Integration

Photo By David Hernandez | Service members, civilians and family members newly arrived at the island and their...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | Service members, civilians and family members newly arrived at the island and their military units, participated of the installation’s Newcomers Fair, at the community club, June 27, as part of the command’s mission to properly welcome its workforce. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO– Service members, civilians, and family members newly arrived at the island and their military units participated in the installation’s Newcomers Fair, at the community club, June 27, as part of the command’s mission to properly welcome its workforce.



The event featured several informational booths, including those from Tourism PR, Social Security, Hacienda PR, Army Emergency Relief, Veterans Affairs, the Maldo Group, Fort Buchanan’s directorates, Pentagon Credit Union, and others.



Lt. Col. Deshun Eubanks, a native of Dallas, Texas, Fort Buchanan’s staff judge advocate, shared his experience while participating in the event.



“This newcomer’s brief was unique, providing direct interaction with representatives who explained their services. I recommend it to all incoming soldiers and civilians. The atmosphere was welcoming and helpful, making the transition easier. This fair was more personal and interactive, not just paperwork. It provided relief and support for all ranks during relocation,” said Eubanks.



The Newcomer’s Fair clearly demonstrates how the U.S. Army and Fort Buchanan help create a sense of community, empowering soldiers and civilian employees to be part of something greater than themselves and enabling them to be all they can be.



“I’ve met more people in my first three days here than anywhere else. The atmosphere and culture are great, and I’m looking forward to being here,” said Eubanks with emotion.



For more details on the Newcomers’ Fair, contact (787) 707-3682 and stay tuned to the Facebook page of Fort Buchanan’s ACS: https://www.facebook.com/BuchananACS



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. The installation serves as a readiness enhancement platform, ensuring military personnel are prepared for deployment anytime, anywhere.