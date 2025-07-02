Little Rock AFB commemorates 40th anniversary of ‘Ivory 77’ crash

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- The 314th Airlift Wing hosted a remembrance ceremony to commemorate the 40th anniversary of a tragic C-130E Hercules accident at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 12, 2025.



Held at the High Flight Memorial, the ceremony honored six fallen Airmen from a flight with the call sign Ivory 77, a 62nd Tactical Airlift Squadron training sortie that crashed on March 12, 1985.



Ivory 77 was part of an eight aircraft formation conducting simulated paratroop airdrops at Rapido Drop Zone near Fort Cavazos, Texas. Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft encountered wake turbulence, increasing a right turning bank angle, causing the aircraft to lose altitude and ultimately crash.



Leadership from across the installation, including commanders and representatives from the 19th AW, 314th AW, 189th AW and 913th Airlift Group, attended the ceremony. Also present were family members of fallen crew members Capt. Richard Couture and Capt. Kevin Kelleher.



During the ceremony, Col. Thomas Joyner, 314th AW deputy commander, reflected on the impact of Ivory 77’s crew, emphasizing their dedication to the mission of tactical airlift training. He highlighted how their sacrifice continues to inspire the next generation of airmen, aligning with the wing’s vision: “Be Giants. Build Giants.”



“Those that were lost 40 years ago were more than Airmen; they were leaders, mentors, warriors, brothers, husbands and family members dedicated to protecting our country and upholding the highest standard of excellence,” Joyner said. “While their loss is still deeply felt, their legacy endures in every lesson taught. The crew Ivory 77 is now forever woven into the fabric of these giants for whom we continue to build Herk Nation upon.”



The six fallen Airmen honored were:



Capt. Richard J. Couture, student pilot

Capt. Kevin C. Kelleher, student pilot

Capt. Stanley G. Hinoki, instructor navigator

2nd Lt. Randy C. Hargest, student navigator

Master Sgt. Richard L. Ward, instructor flight engineer

Staff Sgt. Terry A. Lehmkhul, instructor loadmaster

The two crew members who survived the crash:



Capt. Michael L. Rogers, aircraft commander & evaluator pilot

Tech. Sgt. David A. Grimm, evaluator flight engineer



Rob Couture, retired Army Master Sgt. and son of Capt. Couture, also spoke at the ceremony, reflecting on his father’s service and the meaning of his sacrifice.



“After 24 years in the Army [and] two tours in Afghanistan and Kosovo, there was no less than three times that I found myself on March 12, on a C-130, whether flying into combat or flying into a peacekeeping mission,” Couture said. “It was always a reminder of the inherent danger that no matter in war time or in the training all of us face, but we do it wholeheartedly because we love our families and because we love our country.”



“We're there to defend it, no matter what the cost,” Couture said.



Couture expressed his gratitude to Team Little Rock and to those in attendance, recognizing their dedication to honoring the six fallen Airmen while also acknowledging the continued service of those who protect and defend the nation.



Following the remarks, a solemn wreath-laying took place at the memorial, accompanied by a three-volley salute, the playing of Taps and a flyover by the 314th AW.



Family members were able to tour the 62nd Airlift Squadron and 314th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, as well as explore a static display of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, providing them a firsthand look at the lasting impact left by their loved ones.



“As we look towards the sky today, we know that the crew of Ivory 77 is smiling down upon their family and their fellow Airmen,” Joyner said. “Through their sacrifice, these Airmen gave us one last measure of their dedication to our country, a testimony that the next generation of C-130 crew members and maintainers have learned from thereby saving countless lives of the aviators that have followed in their footsteps.”



The Ivory 77 crew will forever remain an integral part of Air Force history, and their legacy continues to shape the training of today’s C-130 tactical airlifters. The ceremony served as a poignant reminder of their service and sacrifice, ensuring that their memory endures for generations to come.

