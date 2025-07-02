Transfer of Directorship Ceremony at A.T. Augusta Military Medical Center

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (July 2, 2025) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) proudly conducted its Transfer of Directorship Ceremony today, marking a significant transition in leadership within one of the cornerstone institutions of the Defense Health Network. Rear Adm. Reginald Ewing III presided over the ceremony, welcoming Colonel Gina Adam as the new director, succeeding Colonel Elba Villacorta.



Colonel Adam brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having previously served as the Assistant Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) in Falls Church, Virginia. “To the ATAMMC team, I couldn’t be more proud to be joining you and the culture of excellence you have built,” Adam stated. “I’ve been fortunate to have great mentors over the years, and without their support, encouragement, and advocacy, I wouldn’t be here today.”



Rear Adm. Ewing expressed confidence in Adam’s ability to lead the ATAMMC. “Welcome to the ATAMMC family. Together, let us continue this Medical Center’s proud legacy of excellence, compassion, and innovation,” he remarked.



The ceremony also served to honor the contributions of outgoing director Colonel Elba Villacorta, who completed a successful two-year term marked by exemplary service. Under her leadership, the ATAMMC achieved critical milestones including two Leap Frog grade A ratings, Level III Trauma Center status, and successful navigation through a Joint Commission survey. “Our purpose is simple – to care for America’s sons and daughters,” Villacorta said, her emotions evident. “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have served, and I have full confidence in Colonel Adam to build upon this foundation.”



As a pivotal institution within the Defense Health Network, the A.T. Augusta Military Medical Center continues to emphasize continuity of care and the unwavering commitment to serving its beneficiaries. The institution stands ready to embrace the future under Colonel Adam’s leadership, ensuring durable healthcare excellence for military families.



With the last rotational transfer occurring two years ago, this transition reflects the institution's resilience and dedication to its mission of providing top-tier medical care. Adam's vision, experience, and dedication strengthen ATAMMC’s resolve to meet both current challenges and future opportunities.

