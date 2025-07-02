Remains of World War II Pilot to be buried in Bountiful, Utah

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces pilot 1st Lt. George F. Wilson, Jr., 22, killed during World War II, will be interred July 8 at Bountiful Memorial Park Cemetery, Bountiful, Utah. Lindquist’s Bountiful Mortuary will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Bountiful, Wilson was assigned to the 601st Bombardment Squadron, 389th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force, in the European Theater. On July 8, 1944, his aircraft crashed in France after being hit by antiaircraft fire.



Wilson was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Nov. 21, 2024 after his remains were recovered from the crash site in 2022.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



For additional information about 1st Lt. Wilson go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4188609/pilot-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-wilson-g/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Lindquist’s Bountiful Mortuary, 801-292-5555.

