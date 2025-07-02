Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Museum Enclave provides easier access to the public

    Museum Enclave provides easier access to the public

    Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine; Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army...... read more read more

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Story by Jefferson Wolfe 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    The Museum Enclave officially opened after a Friday afternoon ceremony during the installation’s celebration of the Army’s 250th Birthday.

    The public can now access the Army Women’s Museum, the Quartermaster Museum and the Ordnance Museum without having to pass through one of the installation’s Access Control Points.

    Attendees included Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, members of the Virginia General Assembly and local political and business officials.

    The Museum Enclave is the first step in creating a larger Defense Community Enclave in the same area that is to be opened to economic development with community partners, and plans call for the addition of housing, an indoor aquatic facility and an indoor athletic facility.

    When the ceremony was complete, Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Senior Commander of Fort Lee, led a group of military and civilian leaders forward to officially open the enclave by using bolt cutters to cut the chain locking the gate. A parade of cars, including a trolley, came through as the first official visitors to the Museum Enclave.

    Fridays events also included the re-opening of the McLaney Drop Zone, which equipment and Soldier jumps from a Virginia National Guard HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and the Sustainment Tattoo, a concert and show, which took place at the Ordnance Museum.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 13:44
    Story ID: 502141
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Museum Enclave provides easier access to the public, by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Museum Enclave provides easier access to the public
    Museum Enclave provides easier access to the public
    Museum Enclave provides easier access to the public
    Museum Enclave provides easier access to the public

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Army250
    Fort Gregg-Adams News 2025
    Army’s 250th Birthday
    Museum Enclave
    McLaney Drop Zone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download