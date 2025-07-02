Museum Enclave provides easier access to the public

Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine; Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine; Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Senior Commander of Fort Lee; and U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris lead the group walking to the Ordnance Museum after opening the Museum Enclave gate for the first time during the Army’s 250th Birthday Celebration Friday, June 13, 2025, at Fort Lee. see less | View Image Page

The Museum Enclave officially opened after a Friday afternoon ceremony during the installation’s celebration of the Army’s 250th Birthday.



The public can now access the Army Women’s Museum, the Quartermaster Museum and the Ordnance Museum without having to pass through one of the installation’s Access Control Points.



Attendees included Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, members of the Virginia General Assembly and local political and business officials.



The Museum Enclave is the first step in creating a larger Defense Community Enclave in the same area that is to be opened to economic development with community partners, and plans call for the addition of housing, an indoor aquatic facility and an indoor athletic facility.



When the ceremony was complete, Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Senior Commander of Fort Lee, led a group of military and civilian leaders forward to officially open the enclave by using bolt cutters to cut the chain locking the gate. A parade of cars, including a trolley, came through as the first official visitors to the Museum Enclave.



Fridays events also included the re-opening of the McLaney Drop Zone, which equipment and Soldier jumps from a Virginia National Guard HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and the Sustainment Tattoo, a concert and show, which took place at the Ordnance Museum.