NAVSUP WSS Launches Data Visualization Tool to Support International Partners

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) has officially launched its new data visualization tool for Security Assistance Foreign Representatives (SAFR), marking a significant milestone in the command’s commitment to improving transparency and support within the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) process.



The NAVDash tool, which debuted in June of 2025, was developed as part of the N52 International Programs Directorate Campaign Plan, and championed by Capt. Albert Sonon, NAVSUP WSS, Deputy Commander for International Programs. Its rollout represents the culmination of months of collaboration across multiple working groups and the dedicated efforts of NAVSUP WSS federal government civilians.



The tool is available to all SAFRs via the Security Cooperation Information Portal. Currently, 39 SAFRs from 21 countries are assigned to NAVSUP WSS and have access to NAVDash, ensuring a broad international user base.



“Effective information sharing is key for successful FMS case and portfolio execution,” said Lt. Cmdr. Leander van Schriek, SAFR spokesperson and SAFR for the Royal Netherlands Navy. “NAVDash has made a mark on Day One. Let’s work together to make it even better.”



The tool’s deployment includes a comprehensive suite of dashboards and search capabilities designed to help SAFRs access real-time logistics data tied to their case portfolios. Among the features now available are interactive charts showing case breakdowns by SYSCOM Security Cooperation Office and type, as well as a global map highlighting the top managed cases by country. Users can explore sales summaries and drill down into key execution details across several categories, including stock sales, procurement sales, requisitions on receipt, and both standard and non-standard item sales. The platform also offers National Item Identification Number and requisition search functions, providing grid-level detail on individual orders and requisitions associated with specific cases.



"Providing our Foreign Military Sales partners with real-time access to actionable data isn't just good practice—it's critical to mission success,” said Sonon. “NAVDash will empower our allies to make informed decisions, sustain readiness, and effectively support their national defense requirements."



The tool offers a clearer operational picture and enables faster, data-driven decisions. This milestone reflects the dedication of the FMS IT Systems team and reaffirms WSS’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions to its international partners.



Charles Pinnelli, FMS Information Technology (IT) Systems, Section Head, serves as the subject matter expert for the tool’s development and deployment.



“By leveraging cutting-edge data visualization techniques, our talented development team has created a dynamic and insightful tool that we are excited to share with our International Partner community,” said Pinnelli. “We look forward to applying agile development practices in a collaborative effort, ensuring NAVDash remains responsive to future requirements.”



NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; and Tucson, Arizona, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.

Date Taken: 07.02.2025 Date Posted: 07.02.2025