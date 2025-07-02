Flood Relief in Focus: Officials Celebrate Completion of Dowling Park Stormwater Improvement Project

Federal, state, and local officials gathered in Hammond today to mark the completion of the Dowling Park Stormwater Improvement Project, a critical infrastructure effort aimed at reducing neighborhood flooding and improving long-term stormwater management on the city’s south side.

The $2.98 million project funded in part by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through Section 219 of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) installed more than 1,600 feet of 60-inch storm sewer and connected it to the city’s 90-inch interceptor system. The upgrades are designed to relieve long-standing drainage issues in the area surrounding Dowling Park, a major community asset and recreation hub.

While Congressman Frank Mrvan (IN-01) could not attend in person, his office was represented by Mark Lopez, Senior Advisor, who shared the following statement on behalf of the Congressman:

“Congratulations to all of the leaders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Hammond on completing this impactful action to prevent flooding and protect properties in our region. I look forward to continuing to build upon this collaborative action and momentum to improve our infrastructure and the quality of life in Northwest Indiana.”

The City of Hammond provided a 25% local match totaling $825,000 to help bring the project to life. Design and construction oversight were led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, with construction performed by Grimmer Construction of Highland, Indiana.

COL Kenneth P. Rockwell, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District, emphasized the importance of strong intergovernmental partnerships in delivering meaningful local improvements.

“The Dowling Park project is a clear example of what we can achieve when federal, state, and local agencies work together to solve real challenges. This effort delivers real benefits to Hammond families and reflects our shared commitment to building stronger, more resilient communities.”

Dean Button, City Engineer, spoke on behalf of Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., highlighting the local leadership and support that helped make the project possible. Button also emphasized the benefit to residents who have faced recurring basement backups and storm-related flooding for years.

The project is part of the broader Calumet Region Environmental Infrastructure Program, which supports environmental infrastructure and resource protection projects across Northwest Indiana.

With this latest milestone, Hammond and its partners are delivering on a promise to protect neighborhoods, modernize stormwater systems, and enhance quality of life through infrastructure investment and collaboration.

