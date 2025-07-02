CaRMA-VA members talk about the organization’s first year during Civilian Military Council

Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | Mike Flanagan, the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, speaks about CaRMA-VA,...... read more read more Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | Mike Flanagan, the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, speaks about CaRMA-VA, the Capital Region Military Alliance of Virginia, a military affairs council for the central Virginia region, May 15 during the Civilian Military Council meeting at the Hopewell Moose Lodge. see less | View Image Page

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Gregg-Adams Public Affairs Officer



HOPEWELL, Va. — Community and military leaders came together Thursday to discuss working together and find new ways to improve their combined efforts.



The City of Petersburg hosted the quarterly Civilian Military Council meeting May 16 at the Hopewell Moose Lodge. Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams, opened the CMC and welcomed all the attendees.



The CMC is a Fort Gregg-Adams-sponsored forum bringing together leaders and decision-makers from surrounding communities for the express purpose of creating dialogue and exchanging information. In this way, the council connects the installation with communities through the dissemination of information supports strong relationships and effective communication.



The speaker for the event was Mike Flanagan, the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army.



Flanagan spoke about CaRMA-VA, the Capital Region Military Alliance of Virginia, a military affairs council for this central Virginia region. CaRMA-VA’s mission is to actively facilitate community and government support to sustain and enhance current military missions, pursue future missions and promote the region’s contributions to national defense.



The organization has almost completed its first year, Flanagan said.



During the first year, there have been several ways CaRMA-VA has worked with the community to facilitate support for the military population.