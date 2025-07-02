Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Community Enclave will be a regional asset

    Defense Community Enclave will be a regional asset

    Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Combined Arms Support

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Story by Jefferson Wolfe 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Four days of intense discussion about the Defense Community Enclave brought forth a plan that combines the existing museums with a multi-purpose athletic facility, an indoor aquatic center, housing and commercial development.

    The design charrette -- a workshop in which Fort Gregg-Adams leaders and planners met with regional business and civic officials to plan for the enclave -- took place from May 27-30. They developed a plan with a vision “to create a walkable district with accessible museums, modern community facilities and connected parks and plazas.”

    The planning sessions ended with the master planning team laying out three-dimensional models of the proposed buildings to occupy the area to give attendees an idea of what the area could look like.

    The final plan is expected to be produced in a few months, possibly as early as July.

