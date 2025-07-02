NAVFAC Recognizes 2025 Hard Hat of the Year Awardees

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) has recognized engineers Nicholas Pantalo and Richard Merati as 2025 Hard Hat of the Year winners.

Pantalo, Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), was selected as the 2025 NAVFAC Construction Engineer/Construction Manager (CE/CM) of the Year.

Pantalo’s exceptional performance as a CE/CM has been vital to the success of key Naval Sea Systems Command and Commander, Naval Installation Command (CNIC) projects at NNSY. He identified and resolved scheduling conflicts between concurrent projects and shipyard operations within Drydock 8, preventing delays and preserving mission-critical timelines to deliver two projects valued at over $152.9 million.

Richard Merati, NAVFAC Southwest, was selected as the 2025 NAVFAC Engineering Technician (ET) of the Year.

Merati successfully delivered 22 construction projects totaling $6.2M in Work-In-Place (WIP) for Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. He manages a portfolio valued at $81 million; as a project coordinator he identified issues early, ensured effective resolutions, and minimized operational disruptions.

"These engineering professionals each have done tremendous work over the past year in ensuring that projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars were completed successfully and delivered to our supported commands," said Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, NAVFAC commander and chief of Civil Engineers. "Because of their expertise, leadership, and commitment, the fleet can do what our nation needs it to do around the world."

The NAVFAC Hard Hat of the Year program honors engineers for their exemplary commitment to supporting the Navy's mission through readiness, decision-making, teamwork, and leadership in construction projects around the world.

