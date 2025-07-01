DoDEA Americas Mid-Atlantic District Shines in Accreditation Review, Proving Excellence for Military-Connected Students

Photo By Michael ODay | Students engage in a math class at Antilles High School, Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico,...... read more read more Photo By Michael ODay | Students engage in a math class at Antilles High School, Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, showcasing the academic excellence recognized by the DoDEA Americas Mid-Atlantic District’s outstanding Cognia accreditation score. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

Peachtree City, GA. — The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas Mid-Atlantic District has earned an impressive score of 353 on the Cognia Index of Education Quality (IEQ), according to the Accreditation Engagement Review finalized on May 21, 2025. Cognia, a globally recognized nonprofit that evaluates educational institutions for continuous improvement, grants accreditation to schools meeting rigorous standards in teaching, learning, and leadership. This accreditation is a mark of quality, ensuring schools provide high-caliber education and are committed to ongoing growth, which is vital for military families seeking reliable, top-tier schooling amid frequent relocations. The district’s score, far surpassing the Cognia network average of 296, highlights its commitment to providing exceptional education and support for military-connected students. Conducted from April 28 to May 9, 2025, the review assessed DoDEA Americas Mid-Atlantic schools against Cognia’s high standards, focusing on learning culture, leadership, engagement, and student growth. The district excelled in all areas on Cognia’s 4-point scale, scoring 3.5 in Culture of Learning, 3.4 in Leadership for Learning, 3.3 in Engagement of Learning, and 3.3 in Growth in Learning, compared to network averages of 3.1, 3.0, 2.8, and 2.8, respectively. This achievement solidifies DoDEA’s role as a leading choice for military families seeking stability and academic excellence.



The review praised the district for its ability to create a nurturing environment tailored to military-connected students. Strong teacher-student relationships, observed in 592 classrooms, foster trust and encourage open discussions, giving students a sense of ownership over their learning. Programs like Positive Behavior Interventions and Support, along with regular check-ins by DoDEA school counselors, nurses, and Military and Family Life Counselors, ensure a supportive learning environment and promote the well-being of students. Partnerships with military commands provide essential resources, easing challenges faced by families during relocations or deployments. Academically, DoDEA’s 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results ranked it as the top-performing U.S. school system for 4th and 8th graders, driven by data-informed teaching strategies, such as Focused Collaboration sessions, where educators analyze real-time student data to personalize instruction.



Technology plays a crucial role in engaging students, with a 1:1 Chromebook ratio for grades 3-12, and tools like Google Classroom, Wixie, and Minecraft Education, sparking creativity. The district’s “Raise the Bar” professional development program, offering over 60 sessions, equips teachers to address a variety of needs, from special education to career preparation. Career-focused initiatives, such as PAWS in Jobland for younger students and Choices 360 for older ones, help students explore potential future paths, while activities like student-led broadcasts, robotics, and other STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) events build real-world skills. These efforts ensure students are both academically prepared and empowered to navigate the unique demands of military life.



DoDEA’s global curriculum consistency, Multi-Tiered System of Supports, and Comprehensive Assessment System provide a stable foundation unmatched by many public schools, making transitions smoother for military families. The district’s commitment to data-driven decisions and individualized support ensures every student thrives. “DoDEA Mid-Atlantic’s outstanding IEQ score reflects our promise to deliver an exceptional education,” said Ryan Smith, DoDEA Americas Mid-Atlantic District Superintendent. “We’re honored to support military-connected students with a stable, engaging, and high-quality learning experience.” The district will share these findings with parents, staff, and military leaders, using them to guide ongoing improvements.



