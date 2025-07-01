Secretary of the Army sees readiness firsthand at Rock Island Arsenal

Photo By Kelly Haertjens | Army leaders at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., met with Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Haertjens | Army leaders at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., met with Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, Monday, June 30, 2025. Driscoll's visit included a tour of RIA-JMTC's factory and Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence. Leadership underscored RIA’s enduring role in supporting joint force operations and sustaining combat power at First Army, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, Joint Munitions Command, and Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, highlighting the diverse capabilities and critical missions of the major commands and tenant organizations at the installation. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — On June 30, Dan Driscoll, the 26th Secretary of the Army, made his first official visit to the Rock Island Arsenal – an installation that has supported Army readiness since 1862.



During the visit, Army leaders highlighted the diverse capabilities and critical missions of the major commands and tenant organizations at the installation, underscoring RIA’s enduring role in supporting joint force operations and sustaining combat power.



Driscoll began the day at First Army’s headquarters, where he met with the commanding general, Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, and his staff regarding the functions of the Army National Guard and Army Reserve, training considerations for counter-unmanned aerial systems, and digitization across the Army.



Following his discussion with First Army’s leaders, Driscoll continued to a joint briefing hosted by the U.S. Army Sustainment Command and Joint Munitions Command, where leaders outlined key sustainment operations and munitions readiness efforts.



Driscoll emphasized the role RIA plays in national security.



“Action movies would look a little different if we all were the main characters, but you are the ones who will help Soldiers move things forward,” he said.



Driscoll explored the need to continue to integrate the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to gain effectiveness and efficiency. Lt. Gen Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command’s deputy commanding general and acting commander, supported this vision by highlighting the role of advanced technologies in improving operations.



“We have been working diligently to streamline the ammunition platform,” Mohan said. “We are making some great strides that have saved millions of dollars in the last year.”



Dan Reilly, the executive director of ASC, highlighted ASC’s global footprint and its role in enabling sustainment operations for a globally ready force to fight and win the nation’s wars.



“We are in 32 states and over 20 countries. We are just the headquarters here, but we have tentacles all over the globe,” Reilly said. “We provide installation logistics support, enterprise logistics support, and Army prepositioned stock management, sustaining readiness.”



As the operational arm of AMC’s equipping mission, ASC synchronizes the full range of AMC’s capabilities to ensure Soldiers receive the right support, right on time, and aligned with the Army’s priorities.



Serving as the critical bridge between field commanders and readiness solutions, ASC enables operational success across the force. From delivering essential equipment, food, and uniforms to managing permanent change of station moves, equipment divestiture, transportation, and more, ASC plays a central role in sustaining the Army — anytime, anywhere.



“Any movement inside or outside the Army is run through here. We direct the movement,” Reilly said. “AI is helping us make smarter moves.”



Brig. Gen. Dan Duncan, JMC’s commander, spoke about JMC’s core competencies – producing, distributing, storing, and demilitarizing munitions – and how those functions take place at numerous Organic Industrial Base facilities, which are both government-owned, government-operated, and government-owned, contractor operated.



JMC provides precise and predictive conventional sustainment and life-cycle management to an expeditionary global force across the spectrum of conflict in support of the Joint Force. JMC enables warfighter readiness, while relentlessly modernizing arsenals, depots, and ammo plants across its enterprise.



“We don’t just make Army munitions. We make munitions for all services,” Duncan said. “A lot of wonderful capabilities take place across the board. From production lines to storage facilities, our team integrates innovation, precision, and reliability at every step. Our mission is bigger than manufacturing — it’s about empowering the warfighter, no matter where or how they serve.”



Driscoll’s final stop included a tour of the Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center. The facility develops, manufactures and delivers vital readiness solutions for the Army and the broader DOD, utilizing both conventional and cutting-edge techniques.



A key takeaway was the critical and dwindling capability of metal casting and forging within the United States. RIA-JMTC is the DOD’s only vertically integrated metal manufacturing facility, a distinction becoming increasingly important as domestic capacity shrinks.



“We’re acutely aware of the challenges facing the Defense Industrial Base when it comes to metal manufacturing,” said Col. Dave Guida, RIA-JMTC’s commander. “These casting and forging capabilities are fundamental to our future modernization initiatives. We’re focused on expanding our capacity and capabilities over the next five years to ensure we can rapidly deliver the essential components needed to maintain our technological edge and reduce reliance on potentially adversarial nations.”



The tour included a firsthand look of the casting process, specifically the production of Navy Bead Seats, a vital component for naval vessels. From melting the metal to the intricate molding and finishing stages, the process highlighted the center’s ability to produce high-quality, durable castings for demanding military specifications.



“The foundry here is truly unique,” Guida said. “We’re crafting components that directly impact the readiness and safety of our warfighters. Every casting is designed for durability and precision, ensuring they can withstand the rigors of any operational environment.”



Driscoll also witnessed the pioneering work of defense manufacturing. He observed how 3D printing is revolutionizing parts production, reducing lead times, minimizing waste and enabling the creation of highly customized components previously impossible to manufacture.



A new, exceptionally fast 3D printing system allows RIA-JMTC to produce parts up to 15 times quicker than current market options, getting critical components to Warfighters faster. The center also leverages advanced composite materials – combining carbon fiber and high-performance plastics – to create lighter, stronger, and more durable parts than traditional metals allow.



The Secretary of the Army’s visit to RIA underscored the installation’s vital role in sustaining the force and shaping the Army of the future. As the Army continues to modernize and adapt to evolving global demands, RIA remains a pillar of readiness – delivering the capabilities, expertise, and innovation that ensure Soldiers are equipped to succeed in any environment.