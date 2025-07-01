I am The 908th: Senior Master Sgt. Robert Kohlenberg

Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | Senior Master Sgt. Bob Kohlenberg is the academic superintendent for the 908th...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | Senior Master Sgt. Bob Kohlenberg is the academic superintendent for the 908th Operations Support Squadron. His military career spans more than 17 years, 16 of which have been in active-duty service. He transitioned to the Air Force Reserve specifically for the academic superintendent role offered in support of the 908th Flying Training Wing’s new mission as the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter formal training unit. Kohlenberg’s dedication and work ethic led him to be recognized as the 908th Flying Training Wing Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks) see less | View Image Page

Senior Master Sgt. Bob Kohlenberg is the academic superintendent for the 908th Operations Support Squadron. His military career spans more than 17 years, 16 of which have been in active-duty service. He transitioned to the Air Force Reserve specifically for the academic superintendent role offered in support of the 908th Flying Training Wing’s new mission as the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter formal training unit.



Kohlenberg's background makes him uniquely qualified for his position, in multiple ways. First his experience as an instructor in Air Education and Training Command, and secondly as a as a Flight Engineer for the UH-1N Huey helicopter.



"I have been an AETC instructor for seven years," said Kohlenberg, "I taught at the Flying Training Unit in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and then I taught two years at the Career Enlisted Aviator Center of Excellence, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland."



His prior responsibilities included areas like student instruction and curriculum development, which directly relate to his current oversight of the squadron's training programs.



Throughout his career, Kohlenberg has served as a Flight Engineer for the Huey. With the Grey Wolf replacing the Huey, he is actively engaged in acquiring the necessary proficiencies for this new position.



"I've been a Huey Flight Engineer my entire career. Now that the 139 is standing up to take over the Huey, I guess I'm going to have to learn how to fly that one as well," he joked.



Kohlenberg's path to the Air Force was shaped by a yearning for purpose and the influence of his brother.



"The year was 2006 and I had just graduated from college,” said Kohlenberg. “I was working as a graphic designer in Newark, New Jersey. I decided that I wanted to join the military and travel, following in my younger brother's footsteps, who was in the Army."



“He convinced me that the Air Force was the best way to go, he threatened to beat me up, actually, if I joined the Army,” Kohlenberg said jokingly.



His parents supported his choice and were not surprised by his decision.



"My parents were happy for me,” said Kohlenberg “I think I was struggling for purpose, that sense of belonging with the civilian job that I had, and I really wanted to try something that was bigger than me, more meaningful,” he stated.



A critical point emphasized by Kohlenberg throughout his service is the importance of humility.



"One of the biggest things that I've repeated, and have had repeated back to me, was the importance of being humble,"; said Kohlenberg.



He explains that within aircrew operations, providing honest and meaningful feedback is standard.



"One thing about aircrew is that we are very quick to provide constructive feedback to each other,” reflected Kohlenberg, “and there's a point in time where it's important to be honest and receive that criticism. It's just as important to be humble and accept your failures, because it's the only way you learn.”



Beyond his instructional and operational duties, Kohlenberg demonstrates a strong commitment to leadership and personnel welfare.



"I love being a leader, and I love taking care of people and opportunities present themselves here at the 908th to continue to do that," he affirmed.



Kohlenberg acknowledges that a new position, in a new location, on a new aircraft, and in a different status than active duty all provides their own challenges, ones he is facing head on.



"Not only am I learning a new job in a new place, but I'm learning it in a new component. So, I would say, now I have less free time than I did," said Kohlenberg.



Still, he embraces the challenge of adapting and developing within this new environment. Outside of his professional obligations, Senior Master Sgt. Kohlenberg enjoys exploring downtown Montgomery with his dog, Patrick, going to Biscuits baseball games, and relishing in the southern hospitality that Montgomery brings.



Kohlenberg’s dedication and work ethic led him to be recognized as the 908th Flying Training Wing Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2024.