Commander’s Support Staff Realigning Under Force Support Squadrons: A Strategic Shift for Readiness and Efficiency

Photo By Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt | Senior Airman Benjamin Martin, a CSS with the 188th Intelligence, Surveillance Reconnaissance Group, looks forward to being under FSS because it aligns with his long-term career goals.

In a major organizational shift aimed at increasing efficiency, bolstering readiness, and optimizing manpower, the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard are moving Commander’s Support Staff (CSS) personnel under the Force Support Squadron (FSS) structure. This change, already in pilot stages at select wings across the Total Force, represents a key step in aligning Air Force support functions with broader Department of Defense modernization efforts.



"The CSS transition has been a positive step forward. While we're still working through some early challenges, it lays the foundation for increased professional growth and development within the CSS community,” said Maj. Alicia Doyel, the 188th Force Support Squadron commander. “Most importantly, this effort is strengthening collaboration across units as we work together to deliver the highest level of support to the Wing. I'm excited for what we’ll accomplish together."



While active-duty units have begun implementing the shift, the Air National Guard (ANG) is taking a measured approach. Many Guard wings have requested delayed implementation until FY26 or FY27 to ensure appropriate manning and communication plans are in place.



For the 188th Wing, this change means planning ahead to align CSS operations with future FSS structures while ensuring current support capabilities remain intact. Leadership at the wing is actively assessing manning levels, coordination needs, and training opportunities to prepare Airmen for the eventual transition.



“We are committed to making this CSS transition meaningful, not just in structure but in impact. We are introducing a CSS Superintendent to standardize timelines and products commanders receive across all squadrons and groups, ensuring consistency and accountability,” said Doyel. “At the same time, we are being intentional with force development by rotating personnel between the CSS and MPF to cultivate well-rounded professionals who understand the full scope of the personnel lifecycle from start to finish.”



For years, CSS personnel, primarily in the 3F0X1 (Personnel) and 3F5X1 (Administrative) career fields, have worked within individual squadrons or group staff, often with overlapping duties and inconsistent tasking. Moving CSS under FSS centralizes these functions, reduces redundancy, and creates a more streamlined process flow across the wing.



The realignment comes amid an enterprise-wide push across the Department of Defense to streamline operations and build a more agile force to meet Great Power Competition demands. With the Air Force's ongoing focus on force generation, modernization, and mission readiness, shifting CSS under FSS creates a support structure that optimizes manpower, helps operational squadrons stay mission focused, and helps support functions be better positioned to scale or shift in response to changing force postures.



“This shift sets the foundation for how we fight and win in future conflicts,” said Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Bobbitt, the 188th FSS senior enlisted leader. “By aligning our CSS under a unified structure, we are increasing our agility, improving response times, and ensuring every unit is supported with the same level of precision. We are building a system that’s ready to meet tomorrow’s fight.”



For CSS Airmen, the change represents both a shift in location and a broadening of opportunity. Centralized CSS units offer career mobility to gain exposure and experience, standardized training, and defined supervision.



“I’m really looking forward to being under FSS because it aligns with my long-term career goals,” said Senior Airman Benjamin Martin, a CSS with the 188th Intelligence, Surveillance Reconnaissance Group. “It gives me the chance to gain broader experience, understand more about force support operations, and develop skills that will help me grow both in and out of uniform. I see this as a stepping stone to becoming a more well-rounded Airman and a stronger leader down the road.”