Steel Airmen invest in the next generation of aviators

The 911th Airlift Wing hosted approximately 30 students from the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP) Aerospace Career Education (ACE) Academy on June 25, 2025, at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, bringing aviation careers into focus for aspiring youth.



The visit was part of the week‑long OBAP ACE Academy, held June 23–27 in Pittsburgh. On June 24, the Academy’s schedule included a morning briefing on aerodynamics, followed by a coordinated base tour led by personnel from the 911th AW which included the wing’s deputy commander, Col. Christopher Sopko.



During the tour, students were exposed to Air Force operations. They sat in the flightdeck and explored the cargo area of a C‑17 Globemaster III, engaged with aeromedical evacuation specialists, pilots and loadmasters; donned virtual reality headsets to explore flight systems in simulated environments, and explored the creative manufacturing spaces in the 911th fabrication shop. Participants also toured aviation facilities and museums outside of Pittsburgh IAP ARS, complementing their learning through practical field experiences, which included “discovery flight” aboard a cessna or piper aircraft.



The 911th Airlift Wing supports strategic airlift and aeromedical evacuation missions across the globe. Community engagements like the OBAP ACE Academy align with its mission to inspire the next generation of aviators and maintain strong ties with the surrounding region.



OBAP’s ACE Academy offers middle and high school students direct exposure to STEM fields and aerospace opportunities. The national program is endorsed by the Federal Aviation Administration and serves approximately 11,000 students annually.



Pittsburgh is home to one of 47 academies within the United States and its territories. The goal is to provide an opportunity for students to receive hands-on experience of learning about the history of aviation, contributions made by minorities in aviation, fundamentals of aerodynamics, the role of government in aviation, and the many careers available in the aviation industry. It is also designed to help students understand the importance of education and how it relates to various aviation and aerospace careers.



Sopko emphasized that outreach through events like the ACE Academy not only educates young minds, but also helps chart a flight path for the next generation of aviation and aerospace professionals.

