101 Critical Days of Summer at JBAB

Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider fastens his daughter, Phoebe, into a car...... read more read more Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider fastens his daughter, Phoebe, into a car seat before traveling home from work at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., June 9, 2025. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a sector of the Department of Transportation, children aged 1-3 years old should be securely fastened in a 3-point harness car seat while traveling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING — As summer arrives in the National Capital Region, longer days, warm weather and outdoor fun beckon. For military members and their families stationed at JBAB, these 101 Critical Days of Summer also bring increased risks, whether behind the wheel of a car, on a motorcycle, or in the water.





Elevated temperatures and rigorous outdoor activity can be a perfect recipe for heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke, heat rash, exhaustion and dehydration, all which can come on quickly and unexpectedly.





The Air Force Safety Center recommends staying hydrated, wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing, and taking frequent breaks in shaded areas. They urge individuals to recognize symptoms early: dizziness, headache, nausea, then seek immediate medical attention if needed.





Water-related activities are a staple of summer fun, and drowning remains a leading cause of off-duty fatalities.



According to the U.S. Coast Guard boating website https://www.news.uscg.mil/, nearly 70% of drownings involving kayaks, canoes, or rafts could have been prevented with life jackets.





Their site also states, “Always wear a Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device, never swim alone, and avoid swift-moving water or swimming during thunderstorms.”





Along with elevated temperatures and water-related activity hazards, staying safe while operating motor vehicles, bicycles and other wheeled modes of transportation remains paramount during the summer months.





According to the U.S. Air Force Safety Center, last year the Department of the Air Force reported 11 preventable off-duty fatalities, mostly from vehicle mishaps and recreational accidents. These tragedies underscore the importance of vigilance, awareness and prioritizing safety in every activity.





The AFSC emphasizes that risk management is crucial during summer months. From driving to cycling, every activity carries inherent risks that can be mitigated through proper precautions.





Motorcycles, bicycles, scooters and other wheeled modes of transportation are popular activities on JBAB and safety comes first. Wearing helmets and staying visible to others can save lives.





The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a sector of the Department of Safety and Department of Transportation, recommends the following:





- Always wear a properly-fitted helmet and use reflective gear or lights, especially during dawn, dusk, or nighttime rides.





- Follow all traffic laws.





- Stay alert to your surroundings and choose well-lit routes to reduce the risk of accidents.





- Motorcyclists, bicyclists, scooter riders and other wheeled vehicle operators should maintain situational awareness and never assume that others can see them.





For those who travel by car and with young children, car seat safety is critically important.





According to the NHTSA, properly-fitted and securely-installed car seats, appropriate for the child's age, weight, and height provide critical protection inside a vehicle and save lives.



Families should regularly check recalls and expiration dates for car seats on https://www.nhtsa.gov/ and never compromise on child restraint systems. Properly-secured car seats dramatically reduce injury risks for children during travel, which is an essential consideration as travel increases during holiday weekends and throughout the summer.





While JBAB does not have a certified car seat inspection center, if a car seat inspection is needed, the Washington D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles offers free inspections during normal business hours at 1001 Half Street SW, Washington, D.C., 20024.





The 101 Critical Days of Summer are an opportunity for celebration and relaxation, especially when safety remains a priority. By staying vigilant and mindful of safety precautions, JBAB teammates and residents can enjoy a fun, safe and happily memorable summer.









-30-