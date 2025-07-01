Fort Stewart's 904th Contracting Battalion hosts Change of Command

The 904th Contracting Battalion held a change of command ceremony June 16 at the Fort Stewart main post chapel, marking a pivotal leadership transition as Lt. Col. Devin Hammond passed the colors to Lt. Col. Stephen Lawson. The ceremony was officiated by Col. Doug Ralph, commander of the 419th Contracting Support Brigade, and brought together Soldiers, civilians and family members in a heartfelt display of support and tradition.



Hammond leaves a legacy of dedication and professionalism. Under his leadership, the unit expanded its mission - delivering contracting support for base operations, readiness training, and deployment preparations. His tenure saw enhanced execution of contingency contracting and strengthened partnerships across the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart’s tenant units. In his farewell address, Hammond expressed pride in the battalion’s collective achievements.



Lawson stepped into command enthusiastically, pledging to sustain the battalion’s momentum and to foster a culture grounded in integrity, innovation and dedication. Drawing upon his previous experience with expeditionary contracting teams, he emphasized his commitment to serving Soldiers and mission partners alike. Lawson acknowledged the challenges ahead but reaffirmed his confidence in the battalion’s professionalism and teamwork.



As reviewing officer, Ralph underscored the significance of continuity within the 419th Contracting Support Brigade. He praised Hammond’s leadership and extended his full confidence in Lawson, citing his proven tactical, business and strategic acumen. Ralph highlighted that strong contracting support is instrumental in enabling readiness and operational success across the brigade’s areas of responsibility.



This change of command not only honors the storied heritage of the 904th but also sets the stage for its future. With Lawson at the helm and Ralph’s steadfast guidance, the battalion is positioned to continue delivering critical support to Fort Stewart and beyond.



At the conclusion of the ceremony, family and friends were invited to join the new commander in reception, reflecting the strong bonds that unite the 904th Contracting Battalion community at the 3rd Infantry Division Museum.

