Fort Buchanan demonstrates its commitment to excellent customer service through OPEX training

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO– Staff supervisors from different installation directorates gathered at the Fort Buchanan Training Support Center, June 27, to participate of the Operation of Excellence (OPEX) workshop. Personnel from the Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office (PAIO) led the session, which focused on improving operational efficiency and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.



For Lt. David Lopez, shift supervisor at the Directorate Emergency Service Police Department (DES-PD), this was his first time attending OPEX training.



“The training is a great opportunity to remind leaders of their origins and reinforce the importance of taking care of their team, specially as a lot of time for supervisors is spent on the administrative side, which can lead to forgetting the importance of grounding and trust with subordinates,” said López.



The training was interactive, with different team scenarios which allowed participants to practice decision-making and problem-solving in a supportive environment, with lessons that can be applied directly to the installation’s daily operations.



Anibal Negron, Fort Buchanan's Directorate of Public Works (DPW), environmental chief and installation energy manager, enjoyed the interactive nature of the workshops.



“Effective listening, feedback, and accepting constructive criticism foster trust and understanding within teams. Civilized disagreement and consensus decision-making enable teams to handle differing opinions and reach collective decisions,” said Negrón.



Diana Ruiz, DPW supply officer, with over 28 years of experience, emphasized the importance of teamwork and empathy in addressing work challenges.



"I’ve learned that solving work challenges requires empathy, teamwork, and understanding everyone’s role. Listening to others’ experiences during training helps me see solutions I might not have considered. It’s essential to roll up your sleeves and work alongside your team—if you don’t understand their tasks, you can’t lead effectively," said Ruiz.



The OPEX training reflects Fort Buchanan’s commitment to continuous improvement and operational excellence. By equipping supervisors with tools to enhance leadership and teamwork, the installation ensures its personnel remain mission-ready and aligned with the Army’s goals.



For more details regarding schedule of OPEX training contact Lesvia Z. Malpica, management and program analyst of Fort Buchanan’s Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office, at (787) 707-2207 or sent email to lesvia.z.malpicadavila.civ@army.mil.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. The installation serves as a readiness enhancement platform, ensuring military personnel are prepared for deployment anytime, anywhere.