Project Manager Integrated Enterprise Network holds change of charter and retirement ceremonies

Fort Belvoir, Va. (July 1, 2025) – With expressions of gratitude, praise, and respect, senior Army leaders, colleagues, and family gathered to celebrate the leadership legacy of outgoing Project Manager Integrated Enterprise Network (PM IEN), Col. Justin Shell, and to welcome incoming Project Manager Col. Alan Stephens during a formal change of charter ceremony at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on June 26, 2025.



Brig. Gen. Kevin S. Chaney, Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, and Communications, and Network (PEO C3N), presided over the event and presented the PM IEN charter to Col. Stephens, signaling the official transfer of leadership.

"When it comes to big Army at the strategic level, Jay was instrumental in unifying our networks,” said Chaney. “He stood up three programs – which is no easy feat. He set the foundation for his successor, helped us visualize the future of network modernization, and, more importantly, helped us execute that vision.”



Chaney highlighted Shell’s pivotal role in collapsing duplicative systems, integrating enterprise and tactical capabilities and providing strategic guidance to create a unified Army network.

Shell, who retired in a subsequent ceremony after 28 years of service, was lauded for his career accomplishments. Under his leadership, PM IEN managed more than $3 billion in global IT infrastructure modernization. His broad career included roles in defense acquisition, cybersecurity policy, COVID-19 response and armored vehicle programs.



Shell was presented with multiple honors, including the Legion of Merit Medal, a Certificate of Appreciation from the President of the United States, a Certificate of Retirement, and an American flag. He also received the Bronze Order of Mercury and a commemorative Chesapeake Bay plaque with a PEO C3N senior leader’s coin.



Former PEO Enterprise leader Mr. Ross Guckert reflected on Shell’s impact, saying, “Jay, thank you from all of us and for the legacy you’ve given.”



In his farewell remarks, Shell thanked his family, his team of acquisition professionals, and all who contributed to the PM IEN mission.

“It’s been an honor to serve alongside dedicated leaders and teammates committed to delivering for the warfighter,” he said.



The incoming project manager, Stephens, was introduced as a seasoned and versatile leader with extensive experience across multiple PEOs. Most recently serving with PEO C3N, Stephens brings a systems engineering background, prior roles in acquisition leadership and combat experience as both a combat advisor and artillery officer in Iraq.



“Alan is the right person for the job,” said Chaney. “He understands the organization, is humble and adaptable, and has built a reputation as a great teammate. My advice to him: trust your team and be transparent.”

As he accepted the charter, Stephens acknowledged the honor of taking on the role and pledged to build upon the momentum established by Shell and the PM IEN team.



The ceremony not only marked a leadership transition but also recognized a lifetime of service and the continued dedication of Army acquisition professionals modernizing the Army’s tactical and enterprise networks.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2025 Date Posted: 07.02.2025 10:25 Story ID: 502104 Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Project Manager Integrated Enterprise Network holds change of charter and retirement ceremonies, by Robert W. Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.