    Continuing Promise 2025 Mission Update: Ecuador

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    The USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) is now scheduled to conduct its Continuing Promise 2025 mission stop in Manta, Ecuador from July 4-10, instead of the previously planned July 12-19.
    Adjusting the mission dates allows the USNS Comfort to maintain readiness to support U.S. Navy global operations while delivering important humanitarian assistance. The U.S. Navy is committed to working with Ecuador to promote public health, security, and prosperity.
    The United States values its partnership with Ecuador, a nation with which we share a history, strong democratic values, and enduring security and economic ties. The U.S. remains committed to longstanding cooperation with the Ecuadorian people and government and regrets any inconvenience this change causes.
    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet, as U.S. Southern Command's maritime component commander, remains committed to strengthening regional partnerships, fostering solidarity, and cultivating lasting friendships.

