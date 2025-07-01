Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous returns home after 51-day counter-migration patrol in the Windward Passage

Courtesy Photo | Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous (WMEC 627) patrols off coastal Haiti, June 24, 2025. The...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous (WMEC 627) patrols off coastal Haiti, June 24, 2025. The crew of Vigorous conducted a 51-day counter-migration patrol in the Windward Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous (WMEC 627) returned to their home port in Portsmouth, Tuesday, following a 51-day patrol in the Windward Passage.



Vigorous deployed in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry to advance the primary missions of safety of life at sea and deterrence of illegal alien ventures in known transit zones. Vigorous’ crew conducted maritime safety and security missions while protecting America’s maritime borders from unlawful entry.



Vigorous conducted several consent-based interview boardings in the Canal de la Tortue, Haiti, a key transit zone between Haiti and points north. Vigorous also patrolled for Coast Guard Sector Key West and Sector Miami, which are crucial to deterring illegal activities and maintaining maritime domain awareness. Working with Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security entities, Vigorous contributed to the disposition of 17 suspected smugglers and nearly 1,400 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $10 million.



Vigorous also honed its tactical proficiency through advanced boat tactics training alongside Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909). The crews conducted pursuit training, enhancing their interoperability and response capabilities in high-speed maneuvering situations. Additionally, they completed a towing exercise, further strengthening their collaborative efforts in maritime assistance and rescue operations.



In a demonstration of international partnership, the Vigorous worked with the Department of State to deliver critical boat supplies to the Haitian Coast Guard, bolstering their capabilities and strengthening maritime security cooperation in the region.



"The crew performed exceptionally well throughout this demanding patrol," said Cmdr. Charles Bare, commanding officer of Vigorous. "Their dedication and professionalism enabled us to achieve significant operational successes, contributing directly to regional stability and interagency and international partnerships.”



DHS Operation Vigilant Sentry is a DHS-led operation comprised of federal, state and local partners responsible for preventing and responding to maritime migration. OVS, previously known as Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast, was established in 2003 and is comprised of more than 50 federal, state, and local agencies.



Vigorous is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia. Its missions include search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, marine environmental protection, and homeland security operations in the Atlantic Ocean. The cutter falls under the command of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, which is based in Portsmouth, Viginia.



