Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, Dublin, Calif. Celebrate Army’s 250th Birthday

DUBLIN, Calif. – In a tribute to a quarter-millennium of military service and sacrifice, the City of Dublin and Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) proudly hosted a commemorative event marking the 250th birthday of the United States Army on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Don Biddle Community Park.

More than 500 community members from across the Tri-Valley region gathered to celebrate the nation’s oldest military branch, engaging with Soldiers, exploring historical and modern military vehicles, and enjoying live musical performances by the 191st Army Band “Band of the Wild West” and local artists.

The celebration commenced with a flyover of a Vietnam-era UH-1 Huey helicopter from the Huey Vets, Veterans Service Organization followed by the presentation of the colors and remarks from Dublin city leaders and the PRFTA Garrison Commander, Lt. Col. Richard King.

“We are so proud to be here to mark this historic milestone,” said King. “Two and a half centuries ago June 14, 1775, the Continental Congress established the Continental Army, under the leadership of General George Washington. At that moment ordinary citizens, farmers, tradesmen and patriots became Soldiers. They took up arms not for power, not for conquest, but for liberty, for independence, for a better future.”

Longtime resident of the city of Dublin and City Councilmember Mike McCorriston remarked about the tight bonds between the city, the Army and PRFTA.

“I’m truly honored to be here today to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the formation of the United States Army,” said McCorriston. “Today’s celebration takes place on land that was once part of the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, commonly known as “Camp Parks.”

“Since its establishment in 1943, Camp Parks has been a vital part of the Tri-Valley region and the City of Dublin. Over the last eight decades, there have been countless soldiers, airmen, sailors, medical personnel, and others trained here, and many chose to return and make Dublin their home. In many ways, Dublin grew up around Camp Parks. What was once a rural crossroads became a thriving city, thanks in a large part to the presence of the United States Army.”

Throughout the day attendees were given glimpses of Army life; from the Army’s inception represented by a local Drum and Fife Corps in colonial-era uniforms to present-day Soldiers from the Bay Area including PRFTA Soldiers who were also enjoying the day’s events at the park.

There was something for everyone, from early 20th century vehicles, equipment and uniforms to opportunities to taste Army chow.

Soldier interactions included a Q&A with instructors from PRFTA’s Non-Commissioned Officer’s Academy, a Physical Training demonstration by the East Bay Recruiting district, a Meals-Ready-Eat (MRE) tasting session hosted by Culinary Specialist Soldiers from 80th Training Command and chances for attendees to connect one-on-one with PRFTA Soldiers.

“I had a great time today,” said PRFTA’s Sgt. 1st Class Robert Cornett. “A lot of people were interested in what I do in the Army and where I’ve served.” He added that the city and the Tri-Valley Area have always been accepting and welcoming of the Army and PRFTA but it was nice to be outside of the fence and meeting people.

The event was a culmination of months of hard work between the city of Dublin and PRFTA personnel, specifically, the garrison’s Chaplain, Captain Terri Sykes who led the efforts from the garrison.

“We began planning the event with the city back in January,” said Sykes. “Lt. Col. King and Command Sergeant Major Lorey suggested the idea of this type of event to coincide with the Army’s Birthday to the city, and the city’s administration just ran with it,” added Sykes.

For the younger generation, the celebration offered hand-on inspiration.

“It’s really neat,” said Genni Evrese, 11, who was at Don Biddle Park with her grandparents. “I got to climb on a Humvee and ask some Soldiers what they do in the Army. I know being in the Army is dangerous and scary but I also found out they have jobs like cooks and veterinarians, which is what I want to do when I get older, I love dogs.”

Along with the active-duty Soldiers who were present at the event, the history of the Army was brought to life with exhibits provided by the Eagle Field Foundation. Those exhibits featured vintage military vehicles, authentic uniforms from different eras, tracing the evolution of Army service through time.

In addition to honoring the history of the Army, the city of Dublin and PRFTA with an eye to the future, collaborated on the creation of a time capsule commemorating the day. The time capsule will be filled with mementos and buried at Don Biddle Park to be opened at the Army’s 300th anniversary.

The highlight of the day was an Army Birthday tradition, a ceremonial cake cutting, performed by the youngest and oldest Soldiers present at the celebration. The cake, donated by a local bakery, was then shared by the Soldiers of PRFTA’s culinary school to the Army Birthday attendees.

“Today’s celebration at Don Biddle Community Park wasn't just an event; it was a powerful affirmation of the enduring bond between Camp Parks the Army and the Tri-Valley community,” said King. “Today was an example of the shared commitment to our nation and a vibrant testament to the continued strength and spirit of the United States Army.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2025 Date Posted: 07.01.2025 20:30 Story ID: 502081 Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, Dublin, Calif. Celebrate Army’s 250th Birthday, by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.