Cmdr. Joshua Lail Assumes Command of Submarine Readiness Squadron 31

SILVERDALE, Wash. (July 1, 2025) – Cmdr. Joshua Lail relieved Cmdr. Rene Cano Jr. as commanding officer of Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 31 during a ceremony onboard Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, July 1.



Rear Adm. Gary Montalvo, director of maritime headquarters and sustainment, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivered remarks praising Cano’s accomplishments during his time in command, with Rear Adm. Chris Nash, commander of Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, presiding.



Addressing Cano and the crowd in attendance, Montalvo highlighted the critical role SRS-31 plays in maintaining a ready fleet of Pacific submarines, ensuring their persistent presence and the availability of strike and deterrent capabilities to operational commanders. He also emphasized that the Pacific Northwest has the highest concentration of submariners in the nation and underscored the importance of undersea warfighters to the national defense strategy.



While in command of SRS-31, Cano, in partnership with Submarine Squadron 19, oversaw the return of USS Ohio (SSGN 726) to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility following an extensive repair and modernization period. Guided-missile submarines like Ohio are a key element of the Navy’s fighting force, with tremendous payload capacity, a dual-crew deployment concept and inherent stealth.



Each SSGN is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack missiles and 66 special operations personnel, providing operational commanders with a flexible, uniquely capable platform. Cano’s efforts to return Ohio to sea played a key role in strengthening maritime warfighting readiness and lethality.



In addition, his team ensured the timely deployment of Pacific Fleet ballistic missile submarines in optimal material condition, providing combatant commanders and the commander in chief with a ready, strong, and credible nuclear deterrent—one of the Department of Defense’s top priorities.



Cano and his team expertly managed supply and medical readiness across 24 commands, directly supporting more than 4,000 submariners. Through innovative leadership, he established enduring methodologies to increase warfighter readiness, broadly recognized by the Submarine Forces’ commander as among the best within the Silent Service.



With a forward-leaning approach, Cano cut administrative dwell time for Sailors awaiting reassignment by 90 percent, reduced excess food inventory—leading to more efficient resource distribution and cost savings—and ensured the availability of critical submarine ordnance to support short-notice deployments.



Gazing across the crowd, Cano addressed those he served with during his command.



“Submarines run on nuclear propulsion, but they’re limited by food, repair parts, crew health and resiliency, weapons, and hull life. SRS Sailors extend the legs of nuclear power by filling these endurance gaps—getting submarines to sea and keeping them there.” He continued, “We do it better than our adversaries. And they know it. They fear it.”



A native of Nebo, North Carolina, Lail earned his commission and bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2007. His previous assignments include serving as division officer aboard USS Chicago (SSN 721), navigation and operations officer aboard USS Georgia (SSGN 729), and executive officer of USS West Virginia (SSBN 736). Most recently, he served at the Pentagon in the joint operational war plans division for the deputy directorate for joint strategic plans.



Lail then took the podium to address his crew for the first time as commanding officer.



“My priorities are simple: people, mission and team. It is in and through our people that we will accomplish our mission and do it with unparalleled teamwork. We will be ready—not just to meet today’s challenges, but to anticipate and prepare for those yet to come,” said Lail. “We will be honest with ourselves, [continually improving our processes], knowing that our efforts are making the submarine force more lethal, more prepared and more ready.”



SRS-31 ensures wartime readiness in the areas of training, last-nautical-mile logistics, medical, and weapons, and generates combat-ready submarines to meet mission tasking and support combatant commanders in partnership with submarine home squadrons. SRS-31 maintains operational fleet readiness, supports new submarine construction, and executes Chief of Naval Operations maintenance availabilities.

