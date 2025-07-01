42d Air Base Wing welcomes new Crusader Chief

Photo By Senior Airman Evan Porter | Outgoing 42d Air Base Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Vaden passes the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Evan Porter | Outgoing 42d Air Base Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Vaden passes the wing’s colors to U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia Toliver, 42d ABW commander, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 1, 2025. Chief Master Sgt. Demetrius N. Booth assumed the role from Chief Vaden, who will become the command chief for the 37th Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – The Crusaders of the 42d Air Base Wing welcomed Chief Master Sgt. Demetrius N. Booth as its new Command Chief during a change of responsibility ceremony July 1, 2025. Booth assumed the role from Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Vaden, who will become the Command Chief for the 37th Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

As the Command Chief, Chief Booth will serve as the principal advisor to the 42d ABW commander on all matters concerning the readiness, professional development, utilization, and effectiveness of the wing’s enlisted Airmen. He will direct the wing’s recognition and professional development programs and advise the commander on issues impacting the health, morale, welfare, discipline, and fitness of enlisted personnel. He is ultimately responsible for the quality of life for over 4,685 assigned military and civilian personnel on Maxwell AFB-Gunter Annex.

“I’m deeply honored to join and serve alongside the Torch Bearers of Team 42,” said Chief Booth. “Having spent a third of my career in Air Education and Training Command, returning feels like coming home. I look forward to learning our unique mission and forging strong partnerships to deliver world-class support to our warfighters and the entire Maxwell community.”

Chief Booth brings a wealth of experience to the position. He entered the Air Force in 1999 and completed technical training at the Security Forces Academy at Lackland AFB, Texas. Throughout his career within the Security Forces community, he has been stationed at bases in Montana, The Republic of Korea, Georgia, Texas, Nebraska and Alabama. He has also deployed in support of Operations IRAQI FREEDOM, ENDURING FREEDOM, INHERENT RESOLVE, and FREEDOM’S SENTINEL.

Prior to this assignment, Chief Booth served as the Senior Enlisted Leader, 2d Mission Support Group, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana. In that role, he advised the group commander and provided leadership, management, and guidance for organizing, equipping, training, and mobilizing over 1,900 personnel supporting global combat capabilities. He also advised six squadron commanders and provided professional guidance and career counseling to MSG personnel.

"Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Vaden, reflecting on his time with the 42d ABW, shared, 'It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve with this family of warriors—true professionals who defend freedom and embody the Crusader spirit: disciplined, lethal, and always ready.' He continued, 'Welcome Chief Booth to the fight; he’s the right, battle-tested, and proven leader to carry the torch and drive this team to even greater heights! Prepare for Combat and Stay Hard To Kill.'"

The 42d ABW provides essential support and infrastructure for Air University, Air Force Materiel Command, and over 40 tenant units at Maxwell AFB and Gunter Annex. Chief Booth's leadership and experience will be crucial in ensuring the wing continues to effectively support the Air Force's mission.