US & Philippine Forces Partner for HIMARS Live-Fire Exercise

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from 5-3 Long Range Fires Battalion and Philippine Army Artillery Regiment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from 5-3 Long Range Fires Battalion and Philippine Army Artillery Regiment fire an M142 HIMARS during a live-fire exercise on 30 June, at Fort Magsaysay Military Reservation, Nueva Ecija, Philippines. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt.1st Class Benjamin Parsons) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Soldiers from the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (1MDTF) conducted a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live-fire exercise on June 30, 2025, at Fort Magsaysay Military Reservation alongside soldiers from the Philippine Army’s Artillery Regiment. The exercise focused on refining procedures from sensor-to-shooter linkages to clearing airspace for fires through the Air Traffic Management Center in Manila, expanding interoperability between the two nations’ forces.



The day’s event saw the launch of 21 Reduced-Range Practice Rockets, demonstrating the versatility and rapid deployment capabilities of the HIMARS system. A core focus was validating “sensor to shooter” connections, refining the process of target acquisition, fire mission processing, and ultimately, successful rocket delivery.



“The US and Philippine Army partnership has never been stronger,” explained LTC Alexander Mullin, Commander of the 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment Long-Range Fires Battalion. “This combined live-fire exercise highlights the deep trust and confidence we have for each other. Together, we’re refining the sensor to shooter process, ensuring we can operate effectively in any scenario.”



The exercise also emphasized the critical importance of airspace management and deconfliction. All fire missions were coordinated with the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center in Manila, utilizing updated Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) to ensure the safety of civilian and military air traffic. This integration highlighted the complexities of operating in a busy airspace and highlighted the coordination with our Philippine partners.



A key focus of the training was optimizing the speed and accuracy of the fire support process. Soldiers worked to shorten the timeline between target identification, mission planning, and rocket delivery, leveraging improved communication protocols and data sharing systems. This involved close coordination between U.S. and Philippine fire support teams, ensuring a common operating picture and seamless information flow.



Beyond the technical aspects, the exercise served as a valuable opportunity for relationship building and knowledge sharing. U.S. and Philippine soldiers worked side-by-side, exchanging best practices and learning from each other’s experiences. This fostered a stronger sense of trust and camaraderie, essential for effective combined operation.



“The Philippine Army Artillery Regiment continues to impress with their professionalism and dedication to developing their capabilities,” LTC Mullin stated. “We worked closely with Artillery Regiment planners for our combined live-fire exercise. This led to Filipino forward observers enabling fire missions from a mountain top, and Regimental Soldiers positioned with our fire direction center. This is a true partnership, built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to regional security.”



1MDTF is an Indo-Pacific assigned, theater-level unit. MDTF’s are maneuver elements that synchronize long-range precision fires and effects in all domains to neutralize adversary A2AD (anti-access and area denial) networks. 1MDTF’s proven innovation, agility, and lethality has led the Army to direct five full MDTFs in strategically significant locations worldwide.