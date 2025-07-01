Dallas native named Motivator of the Month while serving with Navy Medicine in Cuba

Photo By Emily McCamy | 250519-N-LY941-1025 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (July 1, 2025) - Hospital Corpsman Alondrea...... read more read more Photo By Emily McCamy | 250519-N-LY941-1025 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (July 1, 2025) - Hospital Corpsman Alondrea McNeill, a native of Dallas, Texas, joined the Navy one and a half years ago and currently serves at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. McNeill was named March Motivator of the Month while assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, March 27, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy story by Megan Lemly, Navy Office of Community Outreach



MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Hospitalman Alondrea McNeill, a native of Dallas, Texas, was recently named Motivator of the Month while serving aboard U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

"Earning this award was a surprise to me," McNeill said. "I never thought I would get it because nothing out of the ordinary really happens where I work. This showed my leadership what I'm capable of, and that I went above and beyond outside the hospital in a whole new environment. I was asked to help the medical team for Joint Task Force Southern Guard and this was the first time I did anything like this. I earned Motivator of the Month because I excelled past my peers. I'm proud because I'm the most junior sailor in my department. I'm very thankful for the opportunity from my leadership, and I really appreciate getting to be a part of history."

Motivator of the Month is an award that recognizes sailors for their outstanding performance, dedication to duty, and their ability to inspire and motivate others within the Navy.

“HN McNeill set herself apart through her dedication to our clinic, directorate and to the command," said Lt. Cmdr. Shaw Rowe, director, Surgical Services. "During the unprecedented need for additional [medical] support, she didn’t hesitate to volunteer to augment Joint Task Force Southern Guard. During her time enhancing Leeward operations, she worked in collecting and updating medical records, was trained to perform physical health assessments and sick call screenings and she prepared medical supply kits for immediate use. This was all done in addition to maintaining her infection control and safety collateral (duties) within the Specialty Care Clinic. HN McNeill is most deserving of this recognition and has set a standard for other first-term sailors to emulate.”

McNeill graduated from Uplift Hampton High School in 2023 and joined the Navy one and a half years ago.

Today, McNeill is the designated corpsman for General Surgery and is responsible for the daily operations of the General Surgery clinic, including consult scheduling, minor procedures, and pre- and post-op scheduling, as well as administrative duties related to these tasks.

USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay focuses on three critical mission priorities: warfighter readiness, medical force generation and supporting the delivery of high-quality health care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay.

U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility, providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.

