Panamanian and U.S. medical experts change lives aboard the USNS Comfort

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Lebens | Jesus Medina smiles for a photo with his mother after a surgery aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), during Continuing Promise 2025 in Colón, Panama, June 28, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

COLÓN, Panama – For three years, Jesús, a local bus driver from Colón, wore a cap to hide the large, painful scars on his ears. The disfigurement was a lingering reminder of a devastating vehicle accident that changed his life. This week aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), he received reconstructive surgery that marked a new beginning, thanks to a combined team of U.S. and Panamanian medical professionals.



Unable to afford private hospital care and placed at the bottom of the priority list at other facilities, Jesús waited years for treatment—until the Comfort arrived.



“I’ve been well taken care of,” Jesús said. “It’s been an incredible experience, and I’m very thankful.”



The procedure removed thick, disfiguring scar tissue, also known as bilateral keloids, that affected Jesús both physically and emotionally. The surgery was one of the most complex cases seen during the ship’s stop in Panama for Continuing Promise 2025, a humanitarian and civic assistance mission led by U.S. Southern Command.



“They’re the largest I’ve seen in my practice,” said Cmdr. Ryan Restrepo, U.S. Navy plastic surgeon. “We did one side, and our partner did the other. I think the result is going to be better because we worked together.”



That partner was Dr. Demetrio Villalba, Panamanian plastic surgeon, who emphasized the value of professional exchange.



“This opportunity to work together on these kinds of cases really strengthens our partnership,” Villalba said. “That partnership is very strong, and I’m sure it’s going to be stronger in the future.”



For the surgical team, this case was about more than the technical success. It was about human connection, trust and long-term impact.



“The patient was very embarrassed by the way his ears looked,” Restrepo explained. “He was hesitant at first to remove his cap. But once he allowed us to look and said, ‘Okay, I’m ready,’ we were able to move forward. He trusted us.”



Behind the scenes, U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Anina Benny, who supervised operating room coordination, saw firsthand the power of partnership.



“I truly believe the surgeries we are providing them are going to change their life for the better,” Benny said. “And it’s amazing that we can work with the Ministry of Health (MINSA) to continue supporting patients even after surgery.”



That collaboration was echoed by Panamanian health officials.



“The United States has supported us in many ways, including some we don’t even see outside the medical profession,” said Dr. Otilda Mercedes Valderrama Vergara, MINSA surgeon. “As doctors, we know we can count on that partnership. They’ve opened doors for training and residency opportunities, and I believe that relationship is strong and will only grow stronger.”



Continuing Promise 2025 offers more than surgical operations. Now in its 16th iteration, the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. 4th Fleet-led mission delivers services including preventive medicine, dental care, veterinary assistance and public health training. In Panama, the mission has included community health fairs, biomedical equipment repair, disaster preparedness exchanges and professional medical symposia, all in partnership with government ministries such as the MINSA and the Ministry of Public Security.



The Comfort’s presence in Panama—its fifth visit since the mission began in 2007—underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening relationships, improving regional public health and enhancing humanitarian response alongside partner nations.



During its stop in Colón, the ship’s multinational medical teams completed more than 2,800 patient encounters, performed seven surgeries, distributed 3,577 prescriptions, and conducted 487 tooth extractions. Additional services included 140 X-rays, 124 cardiology screenings, 339 lab tests, and 29 pieces of physical therapy equipment delivered to patients. In partnership with Panamanian counterparts, the veterinary team also spayed or neutered 375 animals and trained three local animal handlers as part of the mission’s broader public health goals.



“I hope that our U.S. and Panamanian friends would enjoy seeing what’s possible when we come together,” Restrepo said. “These partnerships matter and are very important to the long-term stability of both our countries.”



By working with our Panamanian partners, Continuing Promise contributes to regional health stability and resilience. For Jesús, that partnership means he can walk through his community with confidence again and he hopes others will embrace similar opportunities.



“It’s an opportunity we have, and we should take advantage of it,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful experience that I’ll never forget.”



Jesús will continue recovery through follow-up care coordinated with Panamanian health professionals.