Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms Hosts Annual 101 Days of Summer Safety Fair

Photo By Christopher Jones | Sailors and staff at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms participate in an interactive...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Sailors and staff at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms participate in an interactive obstacle course while wearing impairment goggles during the 101 Days of Summer Safety Fair, held June 12, 2025, in Twentynine Palms, Calif. The annual event promotes seasonal safety awareness and injury prevention through hands-on activities, demonstrations, and educational outreach (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — With summer officially underway and temperatures climbing across the Mojave Desert, Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms hosted its annual 101 Days of Summer Safety Fair, a mandatory educational event designed to help service members and staff avoid preventable injuries and mishaps during the high-risk summer months.



The fair, which took place on June 12, is part of a longstanding Navy and Marine Corps initiative known as the 101 Critical Days of Summer, was led by health promotions specialist Tanya Stuckey and brought together military safety experts, local organizations, and hospital staff for a day of training, demonstrations, and outreach.



“The 101 Critical Days of Summer safety campaign is an annual Navy and Marine Corps initiative to increase awareness of potential risks related to off-duty recreational activities, as well as other summertime endeavors,” Stuckey said. “We encourage the naval enterprise to continue getting out in front and not let our guard down in our collective efforts to educate about risk and understand behaviors that contribute to summer-related mishaps.”



The campaign, which typically runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, is part of a broader push across the Department of the Navy to highlight seasonal safety concerns ranging from heat illness and road travel to water safety and responsible substance use.



The fair focused on a wide variety of safety topics, addressing the full scope of risks service members may face in the region’s extreme summer climate.



“ATV/Motorcycle/Auto Safety, Home and Fire Safety, Heat Injury Prevention, Drug Abuse and Alcohol Misuse Prevention, DIY Project/Bladed Tool Safety, Summer Camping and Hiking, Firearms Safety, Interpersonal Violence, Installation/Hospital Safety and Occupational Health, Mental Health Support Services, Health Promotion and Wellness programs, Summer Sport Safety, Water Safety, and Physical Fitness/Exercise were all included in this year’s safety programming," Stuckey said.



Interactive and hands-on activities were central to the day’s events.



“The installation Substance Abuse Program provided an interactive activity where participants wore ‘beer goggles’ while navigating an obstacle course, Warrior Athlete brought the mobile gym, a UV index monitor displayed real-time tracking during the event,” she said.



Stuckey emphasized that the primary audience for the event was Sailors and civilian staff assigned to NMRTC Twentynine Palms, noting that “101 Days of Summer Safety is a mandatory educational event for active-duty staff. It is open to civilian staff to raise awareness and expand educational outreach.”



The fair was supported by a broad network of partners both on and off base.



“Active partnership with our Marine Corps installation programs, virtual service providers such as Telemynd, and local community partners including the National Park Service to share information with our staff increased the awareness of resources outside of the hospital campus,” Stuckey said. “Providing our sailors with additional resources and services available connects them with activity opportunities within the local community.”



In addition to educational stations and demonstrations, the USO provided refreshments, hydration stations were placed throughout the venue, and the Chief’s Mess served lunch. Stuckey noted that hosting the event off-site and pairing it with a celebration of the Hospital Corpsman Birthday and Corpsman Olympics allowed for greater participation and morale-boosting camaraderie.



“Partnering with the Corpsman Birthday celebration off campus gave the Sailors time away from the workspace and fun activities, games, and challenges encouraged camaraderie while celebrating the contributions our corpsmen make while providing care to our patients,” she said.



Reflecting on the event’s success, Stuckey said that while off-site events come with logistical challenges, they also offer important benefits.



“Off-site training minimizes distractions, allowing for a more immersive and focused learning experience, including civilian staff aligns with a commitment to equality and respect for all hospital employees, and expanding the scope to include broader topics widens the focus beyond the required elements,” she said. “Our combined event staff executed a successful fair and the attendance was comparable to previous years. Additional opportunities to receive training will also be provided to those who were unable to attend the fair.”



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Logan Wilkerson, who also supported the fair, highlighted specific risks the hospital sees most often during the summer months.



“The most common safety concerns during the summer months are weather and driving,” Wilkerson said. “Our location within the Morongo Basin and Mojave Desert gives us ample outdoor activities. We can also see flash floods and regular outdoor temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit.”



Wilkerson said the fair aimed to mitigate those risks by emphasizing situational awareness and planning, especially for those venturing outdoors.



“While engaging in outdoor activities such as hiking, the number one tip is to know your limits,” he said, encouraging staff to use the National Park Service website to research hiking trails and come prepared with hydration, protective clothing, extra food, and lighting.



He also stressed the dangers of drowsy driving during peak summer travel season.



“Take a moment to really focus on ‘drowsy driving as lousy driving,’” Wilkerson said. “If you are sleep deprived — even with caffeine — you may have moments of ‘micro-sleeps.’ These moments can last up to five seconds. The result of a micro-sleep at 55 miles per hour is traveling more than 100 yards while asleep.”



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends a short-term solution by pulling over in a safe, lighted area for a 20-minute nap after consuming one to two cups of coffee.



With another summer already underway, organizers say the 101 Days of Summer Safety Fair remains a vital tool for injury prevention and community education, especially for service members living and working in an environment as physically demanding as the Mojave Desert.