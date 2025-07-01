Rear Adm. Forrest Young Relieves Rear Adm. Sean Bailey as Commander of Carrier Strike Group Eight

NORFOLK, Va. – Rear Adm. Forrest Young relieved Rear Adm. Sean Bailey as commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8 during a change of command ceremony held aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 28, 2025.

Bailey commanded CSG 8 from May 2023 to June 2025, leading more than 7,500 Sailors assigned to three staffs, 11 ships, and nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1.

“I was blessed to command such an extraordinary group of Sailors, Chief Petty Officers, and Officers,” said Bailey. “They are the epitome of Honor, Courage, and Commitment, and I had the privilege of being a part of their greatness. I owe a debt of gratitude to each of them for their leadership, dedication, and trust.”

Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, presided over the ceremony and praised Bailey’s leadership.

“The challenges faced, the successes achieved, and the missions met by this strike group are one for the record books,” said Gumbleton. “They will always be underpinned by their commander, Rear Adm. Sean Bailey.”

Young, who becomes the 24th commander of CSG 8, thanked Bailey and pledged to build on the team’s success.

“Teamwork is built on trust, and I look forward to earning yours,” said Young. “It is an honor and a privilege to join this incredible team.”

CSG 8 includes USS Harry S. Truman, the nine squadrons of CVW-1, and the staff and ships of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28. Major units include USS Gettysburg (CG 64), USS Stout (DDG 55), and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109). During Bailey’s tenure, the strike group operated extensively across Europe and the Middle East.

In the European theater, CSG 8 took part in NATO’s Neptune Strike 24-2 and conducted presence operations with partner navies from Portugal, Norway, and Italy. The Italian frigate ITS Carabiniere (F 593) deployed alongside the strike group during the operations.

While in the Middle East, the strike group supported a large-scale strike against ISIS-Somalia operatives, delivering more than 124,000 pounds of ordnance. The group later led initial strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen, conducting Tomahawk Land Attack Missile launches and precision airstrikes over more than 50 consecutive days. These actions significantly degraded Houthi capabilities and helped secure vital shipping lanes in the region.

