Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Patuxent River Holds Change of Command

PATUXENT RIVER, MD (June 28, 2025) Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River held a change of command ceremony June 27, 2025, as Captain Jeremy J. Hawker, NC, USN, relinquished command to Captain Kennett “Ken” D. Radford, NC, USN. The ceremony marked the transition of leadership for the command which encompasses NMRTC Patuxent River, Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Unit (NMRTU) Dahlgren, NMRTC Detachment Indian Head, and NMRTC Detachment Joint Base Andrews. These locations provide essential medical support to over 90 tenant commands across the region. The Commanding Officer of NMRTC Patuxent River also serves as the Director for Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River and its branch clinics.



Over 200 staff, family, friends, and guests attended the time-honored Navy tradition. Rear Admiral Robert J. Hawkins, Commander of Naval Medical Forces Atlantic and Director, Defense Health Network (DHN) Atlantic in Portsmouth, Virginia held authority over the change of command. Distinguished guests also in attendance were Rear Adm. Matthew Case; Rear Adm. (sel.) Reginald Ewing II; Col. (Ret.) Christopher Bronzi; Capt. Craig Malloy; and Force Master Chief (Ret.) Michael Roberts. Capt. Teresita Alston, the executive officer for NMRTC Patuxent River, officiated as master of ceremonies. The United States Marine Corps Air Detachment Color Guard from Patuxent River paraded the colors along with a captivating performance of the National Anthem by Miss Avery Horle.



During his remarks, Hawkins commended Hawker's leadership and exceptional performance, recognizing the strong foundation he created for NMRTC Patuxent River's sustained success. His efforts to improve the environment and operational efficiency of all departments were crucial after taking command. Hawkins expressed with great confidence that Captain Radford would undoubtedly build upon this foundation, leveraging his experience and reputation for success to ensure a continued positive trajectory for the command. Hawker was presented with the Legion of Merit Award by Hawkins in recognition of his exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.



Hawker's departure marks the culmination of a distinguished 30-year career in the United States Navy. Under his leadership of NMRTC Patuxent River, he expertly guided the command through significant challenges and achieved remarkable success. Over the past three years, his team successfully implemented a new electronic health record following the COVID-19 pandemic, passed the Joint Commission Survey with single-digit findings, and excelled in its MEDIG inspection with zero findings across 41 programs. The command achieved zero findings across six College of American Pathologist inspections at three clinical sites. These accomplishments were achieved while strategically growing enrollment and effectively managing staffing reductions, including the loss of key positions. Under Hawker's leadership, the command demonstrated significant improvement across all categories of its Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) including a 19% increase in morale over the past three years. His leadership has been instrumental in ensuring the readiness and well-being of the supported commands and beneficiaries.



"The successes of the past three years are not a reflection of my leadership alone, but of the incredible team who surrounded me. They embraced every challenge without hesitation, always prioritizing the best interests of the command and our patients,” stated Hawker. “As I pass the reins to Captain Radford, I am deeply grateful for this team's accomplishments. I am confident he will build upon the strong foundation we've established and guide NMRTC Patuxent River to even greater achievements."



Radford arrives from his recent role as Executive Officer at Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC), where he furthered his leadership and management skills. His extensive background includes providing direct patient care as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) and intensive care nurse in diverse settings, from Fleet Hospital-15 during Operation Iraqi Freedom to the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77). Furthermore, his experience as Director of the Nurse Anesthesia Program at USU demonstrates his commitment to education and developing future generations of medical professionals.



Radford’s combination of leadership, clinical expertise, and academic experience uniquely positions him to lead NMRTC Patuxent River in its mission of providing exceptional medical readiness and quality patient care. “It’s an incredible honor to assume command of NMRTC Patuxent River,” remarked Radford. “I am humbled by the trust placed in me to lead our dedicated team of military and civilian staff. Our mission remains unchanged as we will continue to provide world-class care for our warfighters and their families while ensuring the readiness of our Medical Force.”



Directly following the change of command, a retirement ceremony honored Hawker's 30-year career. The ceremony featured a lively and engaging speech by guest speaker Capt. Craig Malloy. Hawker took the opportunity during his time for remarks to express heartfelt gratitude to all those who supported him throughout his service. In closing Hawker offered a touching tribute to his family, acknowledging their unwavering support.



The presentation of Olde Glory was conducted with precision and reverence by Hospital Corpsman Master Chief Rohan King and the Flag Detail. The Flag Detail comprised of officers from ensigns to captains who have worked with Hawker in various commands over the years. A particularly poignant moment was the Reading of the Watch, delivered with emotion and respect by the NMRTC Patuxent River's Chief's Mess and Hospital Corpsman Third Class (HM3) Rickey Samuels.



NMRTC Patuxent River eagerly welcomes aboard Capt. Radford and looks forward to the future under his command.



The command thanks Capt. Hawker for his professionalism and steady leadership. As stated by HM3 Samuels during the Reading of the Watch, “Shipmate you stand relieved, we have the watch.”





NMRTC Patuxent River provides quality healthcare services to active-duty service members, their families, and other eligible beneficiaries. The command is committed to ensuring the medical readiness of the warfighter and to providing world-class healthcare in a safe and compassionate environment.

